Donald Trump Perfectly Predicted PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger, Said PGA Players Would Regret Not Going To LIV

With Tuesday’s announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, one thing is clear: those who went to LIV made the right decision. And one person who predicted that last year is former US President, Donald Trump.

For those who left the PGA Tour, they essentially took one year away from the Tour, still got to compete in all the major tournaments and got a boatload of cash in the process. For those who didn’t defect, well they didn’t get a boatload of cash.

Yes, the PGA Tour created “elevated events” which did earn some extra dough for the winners of those events. But that doesn’t come close to comparing to some of the numbers the LIV Golf defectors received as “signing bonuses.” Plus, LIV tournaments still crushed PGA Tour payouts.

Donald Trump actually nailed this just under a year ago.

Donald Trump accurately predicted the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger nearly a full year ago and said PGA players would regret not joining LIV. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump said in July of 2022.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

That couldn’t be a more prescient commentary on exactly what took place Tuesday.

Everything Donald Trump said last year about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour came true

Say what you want about Trump, but the man has been a successful businessman for many, many years. Part of that is because of things like this.

He saw these two competing businesses and recognized that inevitably they would have to come together.

And, he realized that the PGA Tour officials would happily cash in on the merger. Then, they’d leave the players out to dry. Which is exactly what happened.

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt perfectly summed up today’s events and captured the essence of Trump’s warning from over 300 days ago.

So, you preach loyalty to a tour and convince guys not to take 8 and 9 figure deals based, in part, on that loyalty and, in part, on the source of the money. Then those guys find out on Twitter YOU took the very same money?



Nino Brown, “Always business, never personal.” — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 6, 2023

Always business, never personal.

Money talks. It always has and it always will.