Brooks Koepka Won More Money For Winning LIV Orlando Last Week Than Jon Rahm Won At The Masters

When it comes to LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour, there’s one area dominated by LIV: money. Sure, the PGA Tour carries more prestige, more fan interest, more eyeballs. But then there’s that LIV money. In fact, Brooks Koepka won more money last week than Jon Rahm did for winning arguably golf’s biggest prize, The Masters.

Jon Rahm of Spain poses in his green jacket with the trophy after the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Last week, Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf’s Orlando event. For that victory, he earned $4 million. That, of course, is in addition to the reported $50 million signing bonus. But, setting that aside, Koepka’s victory last week at an event I’m guessing not many people have even heard of brought in more money than The Masters.

Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrates with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational – Orlando at The Orange County National on April 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm won The Masters on Sunday. He beat, coincidentally, Brooks Koepka. Koepka finished in a tie for second with another LIV golfer, Phil Mickelson.

For winning The Masters, Rahm earns a cool $3.24 million. Not bad for four days of work. But still less than Koepka made for winning a no-name event that may or may not have even been televised.

Millions of people likely watched Rahm earn his first-ever green jacket, as correctly predicted by yours truly.

Usually, eyeballs mean dollar bills. But it doesn’t matter that no one watched Koepka win in Orlando. He made some CASH.

He also got paid this week, too. Although the Masters payout is slightly lower than LIV, it’s not chump change. Koepka and Mickelson split around $1.5 million for the second-place tie.

That means in just over one week, Brooks Koepka has collected $5.5 million.

Not bad for a week of work.