Brooks Koepka caught another break on the 15th hole at The Masters during the conclusion of the third round on Sunday morning. It marked the second time in three days that he avoided a major penalty, just in very different fashions.

On Thursday, during the First Round, Koepka and his caddie appeared to assist Gary Woodland and his caddie with a club selection. The Masters Rules Committee ultimately decided not to issue a penalty after the round concluded.

Three days later, Koepka returned to No. 15 at the tail-end of his weather-delayed third round. His first shot went into the gallery, but he was able to play out of the rough.

Brooks Koepka’s second shot set up Jim Nantz.

Koepka’s second shot returned to the fairway, but landed right on the edge of where patrons were allowed to cross in between groups. Notice the discoloration between the dark green fairway and lighter green portion of the fairway where feet had trampled all week.

Brook Koepka’s second shot on No. 15

Jim Nantz, on the call for CBS, took the opportunity to jab at Koepka and the LIV Golf tour. Koepka reportedly received a $100 million signing bonus to join LIV Golf, but said earlier this week that he may not have been so quick to jump at the opportunity if he was as healthy then as he is now.

Nevertheless, Koepka plays for LIV Golf. LIV Golf struggled to get its product on the air and ultimately signed a multi-year broadcast deal with the CW Network. Ratings have been abysmal.

In reference to LIV Golf’s fairly embarrassing broadcast partner, Nantz joked that Koepka’s second shot on No. 15 was “on the CW.” In this instance, though, “the CW” referred to the crosswalk.

It was (not so) subtle, but so brilliant.

Moments later, Koepka’s third shot hit the green and quickly rolled toward the water hazard. At the last moment, before taking a plunge that would have cost Koepka an additional stroke, it came to a complete stop. He finished out for par.

Koepka got lucky on 15 for the second time in three rounds. Both the possible rules violation and shot into the water would have cost him multiple strokes that would have pulled him out of the lead.

Instead, all Brooks Koepka caught was a right hook from Jim Nantz.