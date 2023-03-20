LIV Golf TV Ratings Somehow Go From Bad To Worse In Second Event Of The Season

Videos by OutKick

LIV Golf signing a broadcast deal with The CW Network earlier this year was a win for the Saudi-backed circuit. Being broadcast on an actual cable network is inevitably going to get more eyeballs on the product, but the number of people tuning in thus far isn’t impressive, in fact, it’s embarrassing according to the ratings.

According to No Laying Up’s Kevin Van Valkenburg, LIV Golf managed a 0.14 rating during Saturday’s second round in Tuscon.

To help put this rating into perspective, it’s worth remembering that the second round during the season-opening event a few weeks ago in Mexico was a 0.2. The 0.2 rating was less than an episode of ‘World’s Funniest Animals’ that was broadcast on the network.

Somehow, the ratings have gotten worse for LIV.

Have an update on LIV Golf ratings for the Tucson event. According to a source, it scored a 0.14 overnight rating in 33 markets from Saturday. https://t.co/cyFNrDBDIj — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 19, 2023

LIV Golf was directly competing not only with the PGA Tour this weekend, but also March Madness. It was never going to come close to winning a battle against either of those events this weekend, but the 0.14 rating is eye-opening. Eye-opening in the sense of panic, not surprise.

The ratings for the final round of LIV Golf Tuscon – which was won by Danny Lee in a playoff – have not been released, nor have the ratings for Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship.

It’s not a question of if the Tour drew a much larger number than LIV this week with Jordan Spieth being in the mix, the question is just how large that gap is.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris