LIV Golf Announces Multi-Year Broadcast Deal With The CW Network

Two days after various reports indicated that LIV Golf was set to sign a broadcasting deal with the CW Network, the Saudi-backed circuit made the news official on Thursday. This is LIV Golf’s first U.S. broadcast television and streaming agreement.

According to LIV Golf’s official release, the CW will air all 14 events. They will stream the events live on the CW app as well. Saturday and Sunday rounds of LIV Golf will air on both the CW channel. The Friday action will only be available on the app.

LIV Golf states that the CW “is one of America’s five major broadcast networks. They are offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday.”

“Our new multi-year partnership with The CW will unlock our ability to serve both core golf fans and to reach the casual sports, and entertainment viewer as part of our mission to grow the sport,” said Will Staeger, Chief Media Officer of LIV Golf.

“Our innovative product attracts a younger viewership demographic to the table than the traditional golf fan. And we’re thrilled to be part of The CW’s growth into its new era of sports programming featuring the biggest stars in golf and our industry-leading storytelling and format.”

Terms Of The LIV Deal

While LIV states that it is a multi-year deal with the network, the press release does not note the length of the agreement. Sports Illustrated, however, is reporting that the deal is “for at least two years” and the two parties will share advertising revenue. There are no rights fee in the deal for the first two years.

While nobody saw the CW Network becoming the home of LIV Golf, getting on a television network is a win for the Saudi-backed league. During its initial season in 2022, LIV Golf was only broadcast on YouTube and social media.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris