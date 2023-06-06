PGA Tour Player Adam Hadwin Gets Absolutely Roasted By His Wife, Jessica, For Missing Cut At The Memorial

Videos by OutKick

PGA Tour player Adam Hadwin came out firing at the Memorial Tournament last Thursday. He shot a three-under 69 in the first round. That put him in a tie for third place, just two shots off the lead.

But the wheels completely came off for the Canadian golfer on Friday. He actually started the round with a birdie, moving him within one shot of the lead. But that didn’t last.

He bogeyed his second and third holes of the day. But he still managed to post a one-over front nine score of 37. That left him at -2, still well within contention.

But the back nine on Friday (the front nine of the course) might have been one of the worst nine-hole stretches he’s ever had in his life. He bogeyed hole one and made par on hole two. Then, he made a triple-bogey seven on the third hole after putting a ball into the drink before missing a six-foot putt.

That moved him to five-over on the day and two-over for the tournament. Not ideal, but still inside the eventual cut line.

PGA Tour player Adam Hadwin of Canada reacts to one of his shots at the Memorial Tournament. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

He then had a string of five pars putting him in position to make the weekend with one hole to play.

But, at the worst possible time, he put another ball into the water. Despite that, he had a seven-foot putt to make the cut.

Unfortunately, he missed that putt and made a double-bogey. With the cut line at three-over, Adam Hadwin missed the cut by one shot. Perhaps he wanted more time to rest up for this week’s PGA Tour stop — the RBC Canadian Open — taking place in his home country.

Following missed cut at the Memorial Tournament, Adam Hadwin and wife Jessica trade barbs on Twitter

Either way, he took some of his frustration out on his wife. He decided to take to Twitter to criticize her ability to load a dishwasher.

Adam Hadwin and Jessica Hadwin. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

To be fair to Adam Hadwin, this is a common argument in my house as well.

Anybody seen a worse display of space management? @jessicahadwin pic.twitter.com/V0eH3CrAyP — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 4, 2023

He should have known better than to publicly call out his wife, Jessica. She’s not one to take a shot like that and let it go.

And she certainly didn’t this time.

We all fall short on our weekend jobs eh? — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 4, 2023

BOOM, ROASTED! Dang, that’s some heat from Mrs. Hadwin.

Adam Hadwin, at that point, had no choice but to admit defeat.

Hopefully Hadwin learned his lesson. If you’re going to come at the queen, you best not miss.

We’ll see if he can use this as a motivator to perform better this weekend at the Canadian Open.