Paulina Gretzky Welcomes Back Summer, Danica Patrick Has A Girls Weekend & Bud Light Sign Turned Off

I’m back after a relaxing week away with a family of 17, including five kids all under 3, all under the same roof. Did it give off the same summer vacation vibes as Paulina Gretzky by the lake?

Hell no. No, no, no, nooooooooo.

But hey, I did golf three times with a bad back — I still haven’t gotten an adjustment since I bitched about it two weeks ago — burned the hell out of the tops of my feet on Day 2 of the trip, and I’m probably about to get pink eye.

No, animals — it’s not from that. I’ll explain later.

What a week away! Been a long time since I shut it down for a week straight, so you’ll have to excuse me if it takes me a bit to get caught back up.

Now, I pretty much didn’t check the site at all for seven straight days, but I did notice that David Hookstead appeared to keep those frauds over at Bud Light in check while I was gone.

Thanks, Hook! I’ll restart my Anheuser-Busch vendetta today now that I’m back in the saddle with a couple cliff notes from my trip. Shockingly, none are positive.

What else? Um, we’ll obviously get to Paulina Gretzky starting summer with a bang, and maybe check in on Dancin’ Danica Patrick while we’re at it. I think we should also celebrate the 49-year anniversary of 10-Cent Beer Night, and perhaps unveil the thickest country music duo of all time.

Sound like a plan? Good!

Grab a drink — I’m not because my wife says I have to detox starting today, but you’re welcome to — and settle in. Summer school is back in session.

I nearly sent a little girl to the hospital on the golf course

How’s that for a headline to start us off after a week away?! Don’t you dare tell me that doesn’t peak your interest at least a little.

So, yeah … let’s dive in to my vacation. I figure I’ll just throw out some bullet points on my week and let ya’ll digest it however you want.

I golfed three times with a bad back. Did decent the first round, OK the second (put one on the back of the green off the tee on a Par-4 280 but lost the scramble because our team couldn’t hit a putt all day) and AWFUL the third round.

How awful? I overslept (shocker), woke up 20 minutes before my 8 a.m. tee time, didn’t eat, didn’t stretch my back, stepped up to the tee on 1 with crust in my eyes and aches in my back and hit it off the toe so badly I nearly took out a group of campers off to my right. They were there for a 9 a.m. tourney and just mingling by the golf carts about 20 yards to my right and I nearly decapitated one of them.

It gets worse. I teed up again for my breakfast shot and did … the exact same thing. Literally, the exact same thing.

I ended that round by hitting a flush 7-iron for the first time all day and having the ball hit a pine tree in the middle of the fairway and bounce all the way behind where I was standing. Probably should’ve just stopped at two rounds for the trip.

Not even Paulina Gretzky could’ve saved me off the tee. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Burnt feet, pink eye, white claws and saving strangers

That’s the golf portion of the week. On an unrelated note, my already bad back is worse for some reason today than it was a week ago. Don’t know why.

Here’s the rest:

I forgot to put sunscreen on my feet Day 2 and I looked like a diabetic patient the rest of the trip.

My brother-in-law (big OutKick fan, BTW) got pink eye that same day. Who gets pink eye anymore? One of the kids has so far gotten it. It’s only just a matter of time until we all do. Can’t wait.

I was out on the river on the boat one day and just about on our way back in when a kayaker waved us over and asked us to pull her back to the shore because the current was too strong to get back. Not all heroes wear capes, you know. Plus, you know, more time to drink beer on the water. Did I also mention the 17 people under one roof back at home?

I ran out of whiskey and beer the second-to-last night, and instead of running out to get more I drank some of my sister-in-law’s White Claw. Then another. And another and another after that. Realized the next day it was one of those fancy spiked ones and had 10% ALC in it.

The next morning was also the same one I nearly killed the little camper on the course. Probably unrelated, though.

Saltwater Cowboy in St. Augustine ain’t worth the hype, time or money. One of those places that automatically adds 20% gratuity to the bill. I despise that. Also sells Bud Light. Figures.

Paulina Gretzky starts summer strong

Let’s go ahead and take a quick break from my trip to check in Paulina Gretzky’s day out on the lake. Sadly, she was NOT the woman we pulled back to shore last week.

Feel like there would’ve been a longer line for that honor.

From Paulina’s Instagram story over the weekend:

Bud Light sign turned off

Paulina Gretzky drinks Nooners. Who knew? It’s no spiked White Claw, but it’ll do.

OK, back to my trip before we dance with Danica.

Went to Winn-Dixie last Memorial Day afternoon to restock the beer cooler back home, and buddy, when I tell you the only beer that hadn’t been touched in that store was the Bud Light I promise you I’m not exaggerating.

When you see videos like this below one circulating the internet and think they may be fake, think again. This thing is a full blown pandemic right now and I’m not sure there’s any way out.

Anyway, we got back home Saturday and I obviously hit up the Walmart yesterday afternoon to grab some essentials for the week. Ever been to a Walmart on a Sunday afternoon? Absolute wild wild west. Buckle up and hold the hell on.

Yes, the first thing that greeted me was a giant display of Bud Light and Budweiser at the front of the store on sale. Completely full. Not great! It’ll all blow over, though, they said.

Gooooooood luck!

As if that wasn’t bad enough, I went out to my favorite BBQ place to pick up food last night and noticed a couple changes. For starters, the usual electronic Bud Light sign in the door was turned off, while the others (Coors, Miller, ‘Open’) were all illuminated bright as ever.

Weird, right?

I go inside and order, and look at the fridge behind the counter and low and behold, no more Mulvaney Light inside. No, I don’t think it’s because they sold out. Just a hunch.

Turn out the lights, Bud Light. Party’s over.

Danica Patrick enjoys Taylor Swift with the girls

Side note: I still haven’t gotten to try the Busch Light Peach because it’s not here in Florida yet. Need a review from someone who’s had it. I’ll keep you anonymous since I know drinking any AB product is a sore subject right now.

I can almost guarantee you Danica Patrick doesn’t drink Bud Light, by the way. No shot. She’s anti-vax (see what I did there?), so I assume that means she’s sane, and sane people don’t drink BL.

Anyway, our girl was back at it over the weekend, going to ANOTHER Taylor Swift concert with the girls. Unreal. What a commitment that must be. I couldn’t stomach one concert, much less two, much less thousands and thousands of Swifties.

What do I mean by that, you ask? Well …

What weirdos. I simply can’t imagine loving something so much that you’d literally sh*t yourself just to see it. This is why society voted Joe Biden, isn’t it? This right here. We’re so screwed.

Oh yeah … Danica! Take it away.

Thicc Lainey Wilson, 10-cent beer and more Paulina Gretzky

Let’s ramp this class up before the final bell dismisses us into this early summer Monday night.

Taylor Swift may be on top of the music universe right now, but she’s got nothing on country music’s Lainey Wilson or Lauren Alaina.

At least on their asses, anyway.

Nothing like using your giant butts for a quick buck. Love it. These two have (in)arguably the biggest rompers in all of the country music world, and they embrace it head on.

Don’t forget about this little number last year:

I know I probably overdue it a bit around here with the Lainey Wilson stuff, but come on, what the hell do you expect?!

Before we let Paulina Gretzky take us into the week, let’s touch on a few more things.

For starters, how come nobody told me about Yellowjackets? Unreal show. I know we’ve written about it a few times this year, but I admittedly never read any of it because I didn’t think I’d be into it.

I started watching it on my vacation while I iced down my burnt feet and bad back late at night, and I’m 100% in. Hooked. Glued. I watched the penultimate episode of S1 last night — the one where they all trip balls on mushrooms and try to eat the guy — and I was mortified. What an episode.

Does season 2 suck? Need someone to forewarn me now, because I don’t wanna be let down. Feel like I’ve heard those rumblings for a few months now, but maybe I’m wrong? Anyway, great show for those looking.

Finally, on our way out, I’d be remiss if I didn’t wish everyone a happy 10-Cent Beer Night anniversary from over the weekend.

What a scene. What a time to be alive.

Let’s go have a week.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we're not robots).

Did Paulina Gretzky have a better vacation than I did? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.