Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Butt Tattoo, Works On Tan For LIV Golf Opener

Paulina Gretzky is soaking up the sun in Mexico days ahead of LIV Golf’s season opener at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course.

The 34-year-old wife of defending champion Dustin Johnson appears to have made the trip south of the border with DJ, and she’s been sending out a couple Instagram heaters days ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

And by heaters, I mean Queen Paulina is working on her tan by the pool and showing off some scripture on her right butt cheek.

Me gusto, mucho!

Paulina Gretzky is ready for the LIV season.

Time to tan, says Paulina Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky has some sort of butt tattoo.

Paulina Gretzky works on tan ahead of LIV Golf opener

It’s been one heck of an offseason for Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, and they’re certainly going out with a bang. LIV Golf’s season is set to tee off this weekend as Johnson and the Aces will begin their title defense with the first of 14 events.

DJ dominated the competition in the controversial league’s inaugural season in 2022, leading the fellas to a championship late last year and raking in millions of dollars along the way.

Gretzky’s been along for the ride the whole time – the two finally tied the knot last spring – and she’s been leading the way throughout the offseason.

The daughter of NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, Paulina through a 34th birthday bash for herself last fall, rang in the new year with another banger of a party, and spent the early part of this year hitting the slopes before heading south for LIV’s first event.

Didn’t think DJ and Paulina would be able to defend their 2022 title with such ease, but if these heaters from Gretzky so early in the season are any indication, the 4 Aces may cruise to another title on and off the course.