Paulina Gretzky Steps Out In The Snow In A Skimpy Bikini

It’s still early February and that means one thing for those participating in LIV Golf events this year. There’s time for one last offseason vacation before the party that is the LIV Golf tour heats back up. This year’s schedule runs from late February until early November.

You don’t have to tell Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky that season is just a couple of weeks away. Golf’s power couple are already enjoying what is likely the last vacation before they spend a little more than a dozen weekends on the golf course.

Paulina took the opportunity to crank out a little content from the undisclosed snowy location. The 34-year-old got the content machine rolling with in a brown miniskirt and knee high boots combo that she topped off with a long-sleeved cutoff top, which always makes for an interesting look.

Paulina enjoying a vacation with Dustin Johnson and friends (Image Credit: Paulina Gretzky/Instagram Story)

In another one of her Instagram stories, Paulina revealed that the couple had some friends along for the trip and they were keeping themselves warm with some adult beverages.

The Thursday night content dump, tucked away in her story, was just the beginning of things to come. Paulina had some bigger plans up those seemingly useless sleeves.

On Friday, she dropped some bikini in the snow pictures, which are always guaranteed to get some attention. She wasn’t a complete maniac. She wore a fur coat and socks that matched her bikini for her influencer photo shoot.

Get Ready, The Paulina Gretzky Content Machine Is About To Go Back On Tour

The good times for the Johnsons, as I assume they’re referred to as, just keep on rolling. Dustin is coming off of the inaugural season of LIV Golf where earned more than $36 million.

On top of the earnings, he took home the individual and team titles. That’s not even getting to the fact that the tour looked like one giant party. The golfers and their families seem to have been playing hard and partying harder.

All of that is reason enough to strip down to your bikini and run outside in the snow. And they’re about to run in back, no wonder Paulina’s grin is so big in the second bikini shot.