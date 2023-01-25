Paulina Gretzky is doing her best to revive a long-dead fashion trend.

The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky has been on a hell of a heater lately, and it doesn’t look like she intends to slow down in the near future.

In fact, bringing back jean jackets and making the fashion item popular again might be her new year’s resolution for 2023.

How do we know? Well, she went mega-viral Monday after rocking one on Instagram.

Paulina Gretzky only has one speed and it’s pedal to the metal.

As we’ve chronicled her at OutKick before, Paulina Gretzky is a one of the content OGs. She’s been a star for a long time on social media.

Set aside the fact she’s married to golf star Dustin Johnson. Set aside the fact her dad is a sports legend. Paulina is a star in her own right.

Paulina Gretzky goes viral with jean jacket photo on Instagram. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Now, it looks like she’s doing a little dabbling in saving fashion. Seriously, when was the last time you saw someone rock a jean jacket?

I honestly don’t even know if I’ve seen one being worn in the past decade. This isn’t the 1960s or 1970s when rocking tricked out jean jackets and vests were very common.

Now that she’s brought it back, the jean jacket might be here to stay. After all, her followers seemed to love it. That photo has blown up in the past 15 hours.

There are a lot of talented people in the content game, but there are only a handful of true generational talents. Paulina Gretzky appears to be in the latter category, and her 2023 is off to a fire start.

We’ll now have to wait to see her if jean jacket trend sticks around.