Bud Light Salespeople Reportedly Receiving ‘Middle Fingers’ And ‘Car Horns’

Bud Light continues to bear consequences for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, including plummeting sales and a declining market cap.

But it’s not only corporate figures taking punches from American consumers. According to ABC News, Bud Light salespeople are receiving “middle fingers” and “car horns” from angry beer buyers when on-sight selling the product.

“This has really, really killed a lot of the guys who are commission-based. That’s who it’s really hurting,” one supervisor told ABC News.

“There’s nothing they could’ve done — this was thrown in their faces.”

Fair point. It wasn’t the salespersons who opted to celebrate gender appropriation by honoring Mulvaney.

“More than seven weeks have passed since Bud Light sales tanked after it was revealed that the company partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer. Some stores have been forced to sell Bud Light for free as the backlash against Mulvaney continues, with Bud Light even resorting to buying back unsold, expired beer from wholesalers, according to The Wall Street Journal,” reports Fox News Digital.

Former Anheuser-Busch InBev executive, Anson Frericks, predicts an employee exodus if the backlash does not wane.

“Good people are going to start leaving because they aren’t making money,” Frericks told ABC News.

Perhaps the backlash will, to a degree, wane. But it has been seven weeks. And beer buyers are growing accustomed to alternative brands.

Beers brands are uniquely vulnerable to boycotts because of a readily available list of alternative brands. Easier is to change beer brands, than say phone companies or vehicle brands.

Middle finger to women

Ultimately, Bud Light used his cultural influence to promulgate a message, one that states gender is a mask that one takes on and off.

I discussed the ramifications of Womanface with Col. Rob Maness last week.

Speaking of middle fingers, that’s a middle finger to women.

As we explained, “the backlash over Bud Light partnering with apparent trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was hardly about a can of beer. The boycott was a response to what the can symbolized: the appropriation of gender.”

Dismissing gender is, evidently, where American consumers draw the line. The cases of Bud Light and Target affirm that.

As do the car horns aimed at the Bud Light salespeople.