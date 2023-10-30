Penn State Sprinter, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of Happy Valley,’ Spreads Her Victoria’s Secret Wings For Halloween

Videos by OutKick

Penn State sprinter Zoey Goldstein, the ‘Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley’ as dubbed by OutKick and OutKick only, is spreading her wings for Halloween.

Goldstein, the senior track star, got the Trick or Treating festivities started early this week, pushing the send button on an absolute heater of an Instagram post that gave the Nittany Lion faithful a little sneak peak of her costume.

From what I gather, it appears Goldstein is putting in an early application to be the next big Victoria’s Secret model. This, boys and girls, is how you make sure that resume gets seen.

Olivia Dunne Marketing 101:

Penn State track star Zoey Goldstein works her way up the Olivia Dunne ladder

Happy Halloween from Penn State sprinter Zoey Goldstein! Happy Valley better enjoy her now, because she’s clearly eying bigger and better things in the near future.

Love this time of year. Frankly, it’s why I have Halloween atop my Holiday depth chart. It’s the Super Bowl for up-and-coming influencers, both at the college and real-world level.

People like Paige Spiranac and Olivia Dunne don’t need this holiday to make their mark. They’re well beyond that at this point.

This is the time for the wannabe influencers to shine, and it’s a short window. You have a couple days to make your mark. If you miss it, you’re gonna get left behind.

Brylie St. Clair came out of the gates FIRING yesterday, as Screencaps noted. Hanna Cavinder followed that up with an absolute heater this morning. Screencaps noted that one, too.

Joe and Sean are undefeated, you know.

And now we have Zoey Goldstein checking in from Penn State 24 hours ahead of the big day. She’s sending a message loud and clear not only to Olivia Dunne, but to Victoria’s Secret PR folks around the globe.

Will they listen? Buckle up.