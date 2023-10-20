Penn State Sprinter, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of Happy Valley,’ Ready To Run Circles Around Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Penn State sprinter Zoey Goldstein, the ‘Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley’ as dubbed by OutKick and nobody else, is ready to run absolute circles around Ohio State later today.

The fifth-year track star decided to send out an early morning heater ahead of the Game of the Day — you can watch on FOX, you know — and show Buckeyes fans exactly how it’s done in Happy Valley.

And by that, I mean Penn State’s Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to give fans a little behind the scenes of her final media day as a Nittany Lion track star.

You think Ohio State’s bringing this sort of heat to the track? No shot, Bucko.

Zoey Goldstein sends Ohio State warning, Olivia Dunne style

Yeah, good luck today, Ryan Day. I’d HAMMER Penn State after seeing this little masterclass from Zoey Goldstein on Instagram.

This is straight out of the Olivia Dunne handbook, by the way. Big game for LSU? You can count on Livvy firing off some sort of content gold in the days leading up to it. You have to let the opposition know what they’re in for. Set the tone for the day early and get the fellas fired up to kick some ass.

That’s what you’re getting with Zoey Goldstein here just hours before Penn State’s biggest game of the year.

Feel like this is as good a time as any for Penn State to grab a statement win. Is Ohio State as dominant as they’ve been in recent years? Tough to say. I didn’t think they’d beat Notre Dame, so maybe they’re just not as flashy as they’ve been in year’s past?

Also — and even I didn’t realize this until Google helped me out — but Penn State hasn’t won this game since … 2016! My God. Talk about overdue. If anyone can get the Nittany Lions out of a 6-game slide, it’s Zoey Goldstein. I’m calling my shot right now — give me Penn State today in an upset.

As for Zoey, it’s been an absolute whirlwind few weeks for the senior. She first came on OutKick’s radar about a month ago when she showed up for the Penn State-West Virginia game, and it’s been all hands on deck ever since.

Can’t wait to see what she has in store for us if (when) the Nittany Lions leave Columbus with a win later today.