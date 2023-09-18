Penn State Sprinter, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of Happy Valley,’ Celebrates Huge Win On The Lake

Videos by OutKick

Penn State sprinter Zoey Goldstein — the Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley — celebrated the Nittany Lions’ big win over Illinois Saturday with a trip to the lake.

As Joe Kinsey would say — and, frankly, won’t stop saying — Respect Summer! Guess what? Looks like Zoey Goldstein respects summer, and she also respects a proper 21st birthday bash.

That’s called Catching Olivia Dunne 101.

Penn State track star Zoey Goldstein continues to raise the stakes on Olivia Dunne

Nothing like celebrating the Big 2-1 on the lake on a beautiful Happy Valley afternoon. You crush Illinois to move to 3-0 and set up a huge showdown with Iowa on Saturday, and then do a little bronzing on Sunday.

Olivia Dunne had a huge weekend at LSU, and Zoey Goldstein countered with a massive one at Penn State. Two different athletes, and both can — and do — co-exist in this big, beautiful world.

It’s why the US of A is the best place on the planet. College football on Saturday, lake days on Sunday. Who has it better than us? Nobody, that’s who.

Anyway, back to Goldstein — the up-and-coming Penn State track star who OutKick shockingly dubbed the Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley earlier this month.

The star senior just began her final season at Penn State, and she’s already crammed a ton in the first few weeks back on campus. For starters, she crushed a Track & Field media day with the girls back at HQ.

After that, the Nittany Lion star enjoyed Penn State’s opening week win over West Virginia, further solidifying her standing as the Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley.

And now, she’s making sure to soak in every last bit of sun before the leaves start to turn and the boat days go away.

Winter is coming, but it ain’t here yet.