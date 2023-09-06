Penn State Sprinter Is The ‘Olivia Dunne Of Happy Valley’ And She’s Racing Up The Rankings

Videos by OutKick

Penn State track star Zoey Goldstein — the Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley — may be the fastest athlete in Division I sports, on and off the field.

As Deion Sanders says — over and over and over again — she’s coming.

The star senior just began her final season at Penn State, and she’s already crammed a ton in the first week back on campus. For starters, she crushed a Track & Field media day with the girls back at HQ.

After that, Goldstein did what any other sane American did last Saturday — head to the stadium and go NUTS with everyone else for Week 1.

Penn State beat West Virginia like a drum and Goldstein further solidified her standing as the Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley.

Win-win!

Penn State track star Zoey Goldstein has the intangibles to be Olivia Dunne

Unreal amount of NIL clout in just those three Instagram posts. That, boys and girls, is how we know you’re coming for Olivia Dunne.

You can’t climb the college influencer mountain simply on looks alone — not in 2023, at least. That may have worked a few years ago, but we live in the Wild Wild West, now.

You wanna be recognized as a real threat in the college ranks now? You better be getting paid PER POST.

And that’s exactly what we have going on with Zoey Goldstein here. I mean, look at the last few weeks! The Penn State senior apparently teamed up with Peacock to pump up the Big Ten ahead of the network’s first Saturday night primetime game, and is also a Ralph Lauren girl.

NBC and Ralph? Not a bad little 1-2 punch right there.

Now, let’s getv to the reach … Zoey Goldstein ain’t at Livvy Dunne levels yet, but she’s coming. Quickly.

The Penn State sprinter has north of 14k followers on Mark Zuckerberg’s woke Instagram, while adding another 25k on TikTok. Small numbers compared to Olivia Dunne, but it’s only Sept. 6.

Go look at Sydney Smith, Andreea Dragoi, Brylie St. Clair and Rutgers soccer player, Riley Tiernan.

They’ve all BURST onto the scene over the past six months and gone from zero to hero in a very short amount of time. Add in the fact that Zoey here is a stud on the track, too — she was part of two separate top-five DMR teams in school history last year — and she’s a more than worthy adversary.

Look out, world. The Olivia Dunne of Happy Valley is electric and she’s coming.