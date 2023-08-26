Rutgers Soccer Star Appears Ready To Be The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Big Ten’

Videos by OutKick

Rutgers soccer star Riley Tiernan appears to be the latest challenger to Olivia Dunne for the 2023-24 season, and it’s shaping up to be a battle for the ages.

Big Ten vs. SEC? I mean, it’s sort of what college athletics are barreling towards anyway after this season. Might as well start now!

Tiernan, a junior, has been coming for a few months now, but she appears to be full-go with schools around the country now back in session. The 5-8 forward announced her latest NIL deal Friday, teaming up with Adidas ahead of the new season to help pump out some content for the fall.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne is doing her thing over at LSU — a Nike school.

Riley Tiernan may be the next challenger to Olivia Dunne

Game on, from East Rutherford!

As I said, Riley Tiernan — like Sydney Smith, Andreea Dragoi and Brylie St. Clair — has been on the prowl for a few months now.

She had a big summer on social media, growing her following little by little ahead of her third season at Rutgers. At last check, she had nearly 40k followers on Instagram to go along with nearly 125k on TikTok.

May seem like pennies on the dollar compared to Olivia Dunne — who has well over a million on both — both you have to start somewhere.

Hell, six months ago, Sydney Smith was right where Riley Tiernan is today. Now? She’s by far the biggest challenger to Livvy — especially in the college gymnast world.

Bottom line? Soccer season is here, and Riley Tiernan appears to be on the brink of making some major noise.

Clean out those ears and listen up. The Rutgers soccer star is coming.