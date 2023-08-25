Mississippi State Softball Star, The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond,’ Is Back In Uniform

Videos by OutKick

Mississippi State softball star Brylie St. Clair — the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond — has officially put away the summer gear and is back in uniform.

The fifth-year senior returned to school this week for her “last first day” and got right to it. In the span of a few days the softball star was not only back in uniform for a little media day shoot, but also blaring out tunes between reps in the batting cage.

That’s the life of a D-1 athlete. No rest on the first week of school. Once you’re back, you’re on their time, and that means it’s time to get to work.

Brylie St. Clair begins all-SEC battle with Olivia Dunne

I’ll be honest with you — I played baseball for nearly 20 years in Florida, and I never did that in the cage. I was a big soft toss guy, not from the side but from right in front of me.

I despised side-BP. Unless the pitcher is off to my right when the lights come on, I don’t want him there now. Get your ass in front of me and hit the deck if things go south.

What a tangent!

Anyway, back to Brylie St. Clair — the Olivia Dunne of the Diamond. The Mississippi State softball senior is off to a big start already this year, and it appears she’s carrying that summer momentum right into the fall.

St. Clair’s social media following blew up this summer, with the world — led by OutKick, of course — finally taking notice of her Instagram and TikTok heaters. She spent plenty of time by the lake, checked out the pool, rode a horse and shot some guns.

If that doesn’t sound like an SEC West gal I don’t know what does.

Anyway, I don’t know that she has the Olivia Dunne juice, but I wouldn’t put it past her. Brylie St. Clair is a fifth-year senior, which means she’s an absolute veteran of the college sports world. If anyone can carry the Olivia Dunne label, it’s her.

And now, she’s back in uniform and ready to roll.

Let’s play ball.