Brylie St. Clair Leads Instagram’s Halloweekend, Jenn Sterger Has A Calendar & A.J. Brown’s A Flat Earther

Videos by OutKick

Sunday has arrived and I’m running on fumes.

I’m out of town this weekend for a family wedding. There was rain earlier in the day yesterday that cleared, and thanks to an assist from global warming, we enjoyed a nice warmer than is expected this time of year afternoon/evening pretty close to the top of a mountain.

A nice and to the point ceremony was followed up by a reception that later turned into a Halloween costume party. My littlest is into Harry Potter, so naturally my wife and I dressed up as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley – red wig and all.

A good time was had by all, some a little more than others. The late night made the early Sunday start tougher than normal, but nothing a cup of coffee or two can’t remedy.

With the travel the rest of the way to our destination on Saturday and the activities surrounding the wedding I didn’t catch much College Football action. Although, I did as I always do, have my upset antenna up and there were a couple of good ones.

An unranked Kansas team taking down a previously unbeaten No. 6 Oklahoma in Lawrence by the score of 38-33 is part of the reason football at the college level is so damn entertaining. As is Georgia Tech continuing their ownership of No. 17 North Carolina with a 46-42 win at home.

A ton of points are put on the scoreboard, a team not doing much on the season catches lightning in a bottle, they win a game they’re not supposed to, and all of the sudden the season isn’t a complete loss.

How can you not enjoy a good upset? They’re the best.

Wake up and enjoy the highlights from our historic 38-33 win over Oklahoma 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0MCd0Bx9er — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 29, 2023

In other news around College Football the push to turn the contact sport into flag football is alive and well. We all know that you can barely hit quarterbacks anymore without first blowing up an air mattress and softly laying them on it.

Of course the head and neck area are off limits in most cases, which for the most part makes sense, but did you know that a shoulder to shoulder hit is now a no-no?

Apparently it is, especially if the helmets touch in any way. Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders wasn’t aware of the rule change – mostly because there wasn’t a rule change – and was ejected from Saturday’s game against UCLA because of it.

The hit took place in the second quarter and was ruled to be targeting. Sanders put a big hit on Bruins running back Carsen Ryan, who had just caught a pass. Most of the contact made was shoulder to shoulder.

The helmets of the two players might have technically touched, but it wasn’t a headshot by any means and if this is an ejectable hit then the game as a whole is in big trouble.

They have officially taken it too far! Ruining the game! pic.twitter.com/3s7NoCe0NG — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 29, 2023

Francis Ngannou was robbed

Was Francis Ngannou robbed on Saturday night as he took on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury? Some are saying he was.

After 10 rounds of going toe-to-toe with Fury, the former UFC champion lost the fight on a close split decision in his boxing debut.

Ngannou didn’t just hold his own with one of the best to ever do it. He showed off his enormous power by dropping Fury during the fight.

It was the only knockdown of the bout. It came in the third-round and was legit.

Whether Ngannou was robbed or not, he proved that he has a future in boxing. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

Let’s get this Sunday off and rolling, I’m going to grab another cup of coffee – enjoy!

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Tonight was Tommy Pham's third career four-hit game in the postseason, tying Albert Pujols for the most in MLB history. https://t.co/c2M1llQnbb — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 29, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

This fan is going through it pic.twitter.com/txPLWnR75V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Smartest sports betters in America @kellyinvegas and @ArielEpstein

If you don’t follow them and you bet do so immediately pic.twitter.com/2ChFIB23cn — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) October 29, 2023

Apparently Northwestern’s kicker plays euchre…if you know, you know#inthebarn pic.twitter.com/fXE7NczgbZ — Joe Wagner (@JojoWWII) October 28, 2023

Karate Kid pic.twitter.com/9rLknWLyyh — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 29, 2023

Colorado State really got a 15-yard penalty for fans throwing snowballs. ❄️



You see something new in college football every week. 😂 pic.twitter.com/u5ktVjDTlb — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) October 29, 2023

The USC vs Cal game is delayed due to a protest at the 50-yard line pic.twitter.com/2XQ8IQlVXB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

touchdunk pic.twitter.com/Edm1cd0VVz — Not Ole Miss Problems (@OleMissNoProb) October 28, 2023

KANSAS TAKES DOWN THE GOALPOST



NEXT STOP POTTER LAKE 🌾 pic.twitter.com/49JUbox1EY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 28, 2023

Bobby: I wanna go fast.



Jimbo: No. pic.twitter.com/5E5MlEWpFe — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 28, 2023

AN ONSIDE PUNT FIRST DOWN ‼️



THE @MTLAlouettes HAVE DONE IT AGAIN#CFLGameday on TSN & RDS

📲 Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/EnODPhPDTo — CFL (@CFL) October 28, 2023

Chris Fowler can’t contain the laughter pic.twitter.com/Uq0TgtSzrh — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023