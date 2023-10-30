Annie Agar’s Halloween Costume Will Infuriate Michigan Fans, Little Mike McDaniel Costume & A Randy Johnson His/Her Bird Costume

Videos by OutKick

I’m starting to feel much better about my Bengals and what’s up with the prices of nightstands

Six rushes for 43 yards!

I’ve never loved a stat more than I loved Joe Burrow hauling ass for 43 yards on Sunday against the 49ers because it was the proof I needed that the Bengals quarterback appears to be done standing there like a statue for defensive lines to tee off on.

I noticed something else Sunday on the cesspool that is social media: the Twitter experts weren’t ripping the Bengals offensive line as they faced the 49ers defense. Burrow was moving in the pocket. The ball was coming out. Tee Higgins was involved and not dropping passes. Burrow was rushing when needed AND he showed fire after a QB sneak where he went headfirst with two 49ers converging on him. There were misdirection plays. Joe Mixon was rushing the ball like the Joe Mixon of the Super Bowl run.

And the game was over without a stressful final two minutes.

It truly was a great day.

The Bengals won in San Francisco.



The Browns lost in tragic fashion.



Michigan is under multiple investigations.



What a great weekend. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 29, 2023

The Ravens now have the hardest remaining schedule (.597 winning %) The Lions now face the Vikings twice without Kirk Cousins who is now out with the Achilles injury For those of you keeping track at home, the Lions are a win away from the 2nd best record in the NFC. You think Lions fans will be pumped up tonight for the Raiders to come to town for Monday Night Football? And they get to wear Halloween costumes! It’s going to be a big MNF. The Jags have the NFL’s longest winning streak (5).

Now, we have to talk about the price of nightstands. I know, it’s an odd topic to bring up, but this column is all about real-life experiences and Mrs. Screencaps got a dose of real-life after perusing a big box furniture store while we were out and about Saturday.

The very first nightstand she comes to has a nice shape. The stain would match the honeymoon suite.

Perfect, let’s get it and get the hell out of here so I can go watch college football.

$1,500.

I did a double-take.

Yep, it says $1,499 for the nightstand.

A fairly basic nightstand with 2-3 drawers for $1,500? Yes, $1,500. The bed frame price was like $2,500.

One of you has to be in the furniture sales world. I assume this is a financing ploy by the furniture stores where the newlyweds just throw on the nightstand for $1,500 without really thinking of the interest.

Gotta have the nightstand!

Gotta have the whole set so it’ll look amazing when I take Instagram photos and pump out TikToks.

Needless to say, Mrs. Screencaps’ nightstand search continues.

Screencaps rapid fire

• Michael J. in Chiraq writes:

1. Besides inquiring about my kids attitude when I talk to their teachers. I always like to see if the teachers need any help with supplies. Teachers spend way too much of their own money every school year. Not only does it really help their pocketbooks when you buy a 30pk of dry-erase markers. It helps them feel appreciated.

2. What Lego convention did you go to? We took the kids to Brickfest earlier this year and we were extremely disappointed.

3. David in Illinois is just so wrong. Uno? Gino’s? No thanks. Hole-in-the-wall locally owned pizza places are going to be the best place for any kind of pizza.

4. Thanks for not dropping Bea Caroline content just because my Astros got bounced out of the playoffs.

Kinsey:

2. The LEGO convention on Saturday wasn’t a total bust, but it did teach us a valuable lesson: Never get to a LEGO convention when the doors open to your 3-hour session. There must’ve been 2,000 people in line to get into a LEGO event that should’ve allowed approximately 300 people through the doors. Talk about chaos. The kids were overwhelmed. There were LONG lines to look at 2 1/2 foot Super Mario LEGO sculptures.

I wouldn’t say never again. I would say we would be smarter with our time. We would have allowed the mob to do its shopping and then we would’ve come in after the mob’s kids were burnt out.

By the way, apparently if you want to make a fortune, start a traveling LEGO convention. Holy s–t the money was flowing.

Those who watch the Weather Channel on an endless loop

• Jeff M. in Northeast OH says:

Who doesn’t watch Weather Channel on an endless loop? I prefer Fox Weather these days since there’s less lecturing on climate change, but any national weather channel will do.

In college, my roommate and I had an old console TV we kept on 24 hours a day tuned to the weather channel (afraid if we turned it off it wouldn’t come back on).

Kinsey:

I have nothing but good things to say about Fox Weather. #notsponsored #MyEmployerDidntMakeMeSayIt

Here’s why I’m so pro-Fox Weather these days: Because they don’t have those stupid shows like Ice Truckers or some other stupid show on at 8 ET as a ratings play to make money. Meanwhile, I WANT THE WEATHER!

So I’ll hit up the Fox Weather team.

• Chris S. in Illinois writes:

I am 51, and in the 90’s -early 00’s, as snowmobilers, my friends and I would huddle in a garage drinking beer, and watching Jim Cantore and the lovely Christina Abernathy tease us with forecasts of glorious incoming snowstorms. It was like watching a sporting event for us.

Can’t even turn it on now, the global warming hysteria is too much for me. John Coleman ran a good operation there, too bad it, like everything else, has been captured.

EMTs love Dale

• Rob in NJ writes:

Hope all is well with you and the family. Was traveling through Delaware County PA over the weekend and stopped at a Wawa. These fine folks from the local fire department had no issue paying respects to Dale Earnhardt.

Shout out to our fire departments and EMTs for all they do. Putting the Dale 3 up there just ups the badassery a little more.

Fall colors from 30k feet

• Glyn is on the move:

Maybe not NH or VT, and only shot with a phone from ?30k feet. But smokies are pretty.

#TeamSunset

• Mike in ABQ writes:

Joe, this is a shot from a couple of weeks ago here in the 505 where we get some pretty sunsets.

• Gary P. writes:

These are photos from the BYU vs. Texas Tech last weekend at Label Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. They were taken by my daughter.

• Tom M. checks in:

FLEMING ISLAND, Florida

#TeamSunrise AND #TeamSunset

• Greg S. wants in:

I know I’m late to the Sunrise/Sunset debate but I wanted share some pics from my collection. I’m lucky to spend summer in the mountains at Pinetop and winters in the desert at Fountain Hills. Both offer spectacular sunrises and sunsets throughout the year.

AZ sunset

Four Peaks sunrise from Fountain Hills, AZ

Pinetop, AZ Sunset

#TeamSunrise

• Ed E. writes:

My wife and I just returned from long anticipated trip to Hawaii. As I was awaiting kickoff for the Penn State – Ohio State game, local time 6:00 am, I took a photo of the scenic sunrise on the beach.

Keep up with the great work on Screencaps. I am a loyal daily follower.

• Chap in Texas wants in on this big battle:

I live on an inlet of Matagorda Bay (on the Texas Gulf Coast).

These are just a smattering of the fantastic sunrises I get when I walk out of my front door!

I am going to find a sunset pic that sums up Texas and send it to you in a bit!

Best Frozen Pizzas Under $10

• Chris B. in Florida says:

This guy right here. Under $10 even at Publix, where nothing is underpriced — AND you don’t even have to pick off any of those disgusting olives.

Is anyone in the market?

• Doug J. writes:

My buddy found this on Costco’s website in case any screencappers are looking for that perfect Christmas gift.

Have you ever received a reward at work that is turned into a yard sign?

• Rob in Houston wonders:

Saw this yard sign and struck me as odd. I’ve received awards at work, and it was usually accompanied with a plaque or certificate. I’ve never received a yard sign.

What does it take to be physician of the year? No patient deaths, cure for cancer, on-time appointments? Was it this year or has he kept the sign up for years?

Kinsey:

Do you currently have a yard sign bragging about your work career? Tell us about it.

What happened to regular denim?

• Tim G. writes:

I’ve recently come across something that I find incredibly frustrating and I’m hoping you can ask around the community for their thoughts. At the very least it can hopefully prove that I’m not going crazy….. Why are all blue jeans made of this ridiculous stretch material now?

Seriously, where did regular denim go? I’m a retired Marine, and now work as a field engineer constructing everything from major roadways to 1 million plus sqft office buildings. I know what it’s like to need comfortable clothing to withstand the elements. I spend a considerable portion of my life outdoors in the elements and need durable workwear to get me through the grind.

But now even my dependable Carhartts have gone the way of comfort pussy jeans that fall apart in the face of any real work!(To be fair though, ever since the “TV country ranch” lifestyle has become cool, Carhartt has been moving towards fashion over function. Thanks alot, Yellowstone!)

Do you think the community can put together a list of “real” clothing manufacturers for the men (and increasingly women these days, which is kinda cool to see) that bust their butts all around this great land doing the hard things that keep the lights on and products moving?

Thanks for all you do with this column. It is the bright spot in my morning to see how the rest of real America is doing every day.

Kinsey:

Tim, the only advice I can offer is that Costco still sells stiff denim jeans for like $14.99. They might be made in Guatemala by teens and that might rub you the wrong way, but they’re definitely stiff AF jeans that might interest you.

Now I’m fired up for another week of work. Let’s get after it!

I’m talking 3-4 straight days of Instagram Halloween content. Go have a great day. Enjoy the Halloween festivities. Dominate the final Monday in October.

And never forget how lucky you are to call this land home.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

