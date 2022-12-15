Paulina Gretzky Throws Banger 34th Birthday Party With Husband Dustin Johnson

OutKick legend Paulina Gretzky is at it again, this time throwing the birthday party of all birthday parties with husband Dustin Johnson.

The newlyweds tied the knot last spring, and have been living THE LIFE over the past few months.

Dustin Johnson, in particular, has been the breadwinner of the family, crushing LIV Golf all summer and winning millions of dollars along the way.

According to Paulina’s Instagram, the two recently put the money to good use, decking the halls with a lavish 34th birthday party for Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky turns 34!

Dustin Johnson helps Paulina celebrate 34 years.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson continue to crush Instagram

First of all, how about the suit on our guy Dustin Johnson? A custom suit decked out with wedding photos is an all-time flex.

Speaking of that wedding, Paulina let fans inside her spring event last month by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the big day.

The two have been together for a decade now, and got engaged way back in 2013.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, went all in on the plunging white dress look in the pictures. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, she rocked it.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky tied the knot in April.

Back to the birthday bash, which looked like something you or I would NEVER be invited to.

It featured a “Paulina’s Studio 34” drink menu, shots, a disco ball, and enough candles to make even the most experienced firefighter queasy.

What night it must have been to cap one hell of a year for Dustin Johnson and Paulina.

Married in the spring, LIV champs in the summer with billions in their pockets, and a 34th birthday bash to boot.

Happy birthday, Paulina!