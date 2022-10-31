Paulina Gretzky Celebrates Dustin Johnson’s $35 Million Season With New Instagram Content

Trust me, Paulina Gretzky is incredibly happy Dustin Johnson won $4 million playing golf Sunday.

You might not see a smile on the face of the 33-year-old Gretzky in her latest Instagram photo published Sunday after her husband secured a team victory in Sunday’s LIV Golf Miami finale, but that right there is the look of a woman who has seen her family finances soar to new heights.

That is a woman whose husband won $35 milion during his first year on the LIV Tour and that’s not counting the $125 million signing bonus DJ reportedly earned by leaving the PGA Tour. While you might see a sullen face in Paulina’s latest Aces victory celebration post, that is a woman who is about to tear it up over winter break.

“It has been amazing,” DJ said of his huge season. “Obviously, the fans are what makes it. This week has been incredible. The whole season has just gotten better and better and then obviously this finale has been unbelievable. … Coming down the stretch here, you couldn’t draw it up any better with me and Cam [Smith] battling it out to win the team championship.”

Now it’s time for rest and relaxation for Johnson and Gretzky, 33, who got married this summer.

What do rich golfers who have a ton of cash in the bank do during an offseason that is expected to last into February? We’re about to find out. LIV golfers aren’t expected to hit the course again until after the Super Bowl at the earliest.

(L-R) Ally Gooch, Talor Gooch, Ashley Perez, Pat Perez, Team Captain Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky, Patrick Reed celebrate a team title at the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral. Each teammate won $4 million. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

According to Golf Week, the tour will also stay away from PGA majors and legacy events like the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational. We’re talking free time, folks.

Trust me, Paulina Gretzky is smiling deep down inside. There’s money. There’s time off. There’s an incredible life. It’s just how A-listers like to draw it up.