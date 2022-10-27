Paulina Gretzky, Jena Sims Were ‘Handfuls’ At LIV Golf Party In Miami

It was clearly suns out, guns out in Miami Wednesday night at the LIV Golf party where it was a Paulina Gretzky vs. Jena Sims showdown.

These former friends unleashed dueling cleavage-revealing dresses that are causing havoc on Instagram where supporters can’t get enough of what Jena Sims had going on at the final LIV Golf party of 2022.

“I know I’m a handful, but that’s why he has two hands,” Sims quipped about her wild club camo dress that is getting insane reviews.

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, and Paulina Gretzky attended the final LIV Golf party of the year in Miami. / Instagram Story

“I can say that this in person was IT,” wrote Chef NoGee, who serves as Sims-Koepka’s personal chef.

“(T)his dress is sickkkk,” wrote Instagram model Kelsey Sector.

Noticeably absent from the comments section was former friend Paulina Gretzky who was having her own big night at the LIV party held at, of all places, LIV. Don’t forget that Gretzky and Sims had a falling out years ago and have never made up.

And they definitely didn’t get together for Instagram Story photos during Wednesday’s party.

Paulina attended the party with pal Kristina Melnichenko and from all appearances, the BFFs might’ve had a couple of drinks while enjoying a low-key night.

While Jena and Paulina were busy having their battle of “handfuls,” Dustin Johnson was off meeting with a slimmed-down President Trump, whose Trump National Doral Golf Club will serve as home for this weekend’s huge finale for the new golf league.

A $50 million purse is on the line when the action begins Friday with Dustin Johnson’s team of Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez serving as the No. 1 ranked team.