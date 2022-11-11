Paulina Gretzky Blew Up Instagram With Intimate Wedding Photos With Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson tied the knot last April, but she spent hours Thursday sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding weekend on Instagram.

In a series of posts, Gretzky gave fans an inside look into the couple’s Welcome Party, which took place at the Tennessee venue Blackberry Farm one day before the wedding.

The two have been together for a decade now, and got engaged way back in 2013.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, goes all in on the plunging white dress look in these pictures. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, she rocks it.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have some fancy friends.

You can also see a few big-time names in the pictures, too, including “Winter House” stars Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo and Austen Kroll.

Clearly, the theme of this Welcome Party was ‘white-out,’ because everything – and I mean everything – is pure white. From the table, to the chairs, to the bar seats and the giant tree in the middle of the room, it’s just a big blob of white.

I ain’t questioning Paulina, though. Clearly she knows what she’s doing.

Anyway, it’s been a pretty huge year for these two, especially our guy Dustin Johnson. He ditched the PGA Tour to make hundreds of millions in Greg Norman’s LIV Golf, won the whole damn thing a few weeks ago, and married Paulina Gretzky along the way.

Have yourself a year, DJ!