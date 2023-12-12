Patrick Beverley Pours Himself A Cold Beer At Postgame Presser After Pouring In 45 Points Against Wizards

Videos by OutKick

It’s not that Dillon Brooks or Draymond Green shouldn’t be allowed to be NBA ‘bad guys’ — they just don’t do it as well as Patrick Beverley. For 14 years, Pat Bev has terrorized NBA stars like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook— finding ways to get under their skin with the most erratic on and off-the-court antics.

When it comes to NBA players’ feelings, Patrick Beverley is colder than Nurse Ratched, and he showed off his pettiness with a refreshing postgame treat on Monday.

Patrick Beverley knocks over Deandre Ayton during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beverley then went to Minnesota and joined the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Beverley and the Philadelphia 76ers made easy work of the Washington Wizards, defeating the young squad by 45 points, 146-101.

In his postgame presser, Bev pulled out a can of Miller Lite — emphatically cracking the can and waterfalling it into a 76ers-branded styrofoam cup to kick back and bask in the W.

Patrick Beverley only scored 12 points in the contest; you’d assume the 35-year-old finished hitting the buzzer-beater in Game 7 of an NBA Finals before speaking to the media.

WATCH:

Patrick Beverley cracked open a Miller Lite after the Sixers’ 45-point win over the Wizards 😂



(via @PHLY_Sixers)pic.twitter.com/ukxDTFMV1A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

Beverley pulled a similar stunt in 2022 when he brought a can of Bud Light (pre-woke era) to the podium as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After eliminating his former team (the Clippers) from the play-in postseason tourney, Pat Bev pulled out the can of brew and delivered a bitter message: “To play them in a play-in and beat they ass, no other feeling.”

The profanity earned Beverley a $30,000 fine from the NBA — a small price to pay for the NBA’s best bully.

(Pat, if you’re reading this, accept Clay’s $1 million challenge, asap.)