Dillon ‘The Villain’ Brooks Calls Out Memphis Grizzlies For Having ‘No Swagger’ Without His Services

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t want Dillon Brooks on their team after the 2022-23 season, and DB continues to act like he won the separation.

With or without Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies are off to a grim start, going 3-10 in their first 13 contests.

Playing against his former team on Wednesday when the Houston Rockets take on Memphis, Brooks looks to get payback on the team that dumped him after he embarrassed the two-seeded Memphis team in a first-round playoff exit last year.

Speaking about Memphis’ start with the Houston Chronicle, Brooks called the Grizzlies a ‘swagless’ team. Of course, Brooks thinks he’s the key to unlocking that swagger, which he believes he’s currently doing for Houston.

LOS ANGELES – Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dillon ‘The Villain’ Brooks Tries Sticking It To The Memphis Grizzlies

“You can see now they have no swagger,” Brooks said, speaking with the Chronicle.

Without Brooks or trigger-happy Ja Morant (who was suspended for 25 games), the Grizzlies have struggled on the offensive side.

The team has also taken a step back defensively as star center Jaren Jackson, Jr., tries to keep the team afloat alone, which has derailed JJJ from his DPOY status.

“[I am] like the girlfriend that you used to have. You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone,” Brooks declared.

So, as far as being identity-less and losing, Brooks does seem to have a point. No matter how irritating he can come off…

“We have swagger. We have an identity we’re building,” Brooks said of the young Rockets squad. “Each and every game, we show it more and more. That’s what I want for my guys. That’s what I want for each and every guy on the floor: to play their best basketball.”

Brooks overlooks the constant yapping that put a massive target on the Grizzlies’ backs last postseason. Brooks proved his worth as a capable contributor on offense and defense, but the constant ‘bad guy’ schtick appeared to fall flat with decision-makers in Memphis.

One thing’s for sure: Brooks wants payback even if both sides are seemingly happier.

Memphis has one less lousy influence on the team, while Houston tries to repurpose Brooks’ fervor to mentor younger guys like Jabari Smith and Jalen Green.

Utilizing Brooks as the veteran leader, a bevy of young talent out of recent drafts and new head coach Ime Udoka to steer the ship, the Rockets are managing a respectable 6-6 record following last year’s disastrous 22-60 campaign.

Let’s see how this Dillon Brooks experiment works out in Houston.