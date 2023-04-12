Dillon Brooks Calls Out LeBron James, Lakers As Easy Money Matchup For Grizzlies In Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was the nosiest player of the 2022-23 NBA season. No other player tried as hard to get under opponents’ skin as Brooks.

Eyeing the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential Round 1 matchup, Brooks is already taking shots at the LakeShow; namely their star, LeBron James. Simply put, Brooks isn’t losing sleep over a Lakers postseason matchup.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron [James] in a seven-game series,” Brooks said on Tuesday.

Brooks’ comment came hours before the Lakers (7) faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8) in the West’s play-in tournament.

“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs,” he said, “knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good first-round matchup for us.”

Dillon Brooks continues to make enemies when he’s on the mic or screen. His reputation in the NBA makes non-Grizzlies fans roll their eyes, and even players around the league have noticed. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been one of Brooks’ biggest critics.

Green said on his podcast, “You can’t just be some guys out here talking and getting interviews. You gotta have a resume. You can’t be Dillon Brooks or something so I appreciate you coming on the show, my brother.”

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Ready To Take On The Lakers

The winner of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Timberwolves advances to take on the Grizzlies in Round 1.

NBA Playoff Picture / Credit: NBA.com

It’s a mystery which matchup the Lakers would prefer, should they advance to the postseason. If LA wins on Tuesday, they’ll meet the Grizzlies but if they lose and win the subsequent play-in game, the Lakers will face off against the Denver Nuggets.

Though the Nuggets have the “(1)” next to their game, Denver ended the regular season with the play of a middle-of-the-pack team.

Thus the matchup in Mile High doesn’t sound too shabby for the Lakers.

Facing a heavily undermanned T-Wolves team, the Lakers stand a good chance of winning the play-in game and taking on Memphis (2).