LeBron James Celebrates Breaking NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record With Family, Friends And An F-Bomb On Live TV

The Kid from Akron did it, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39-year scoring record.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the age of 38: scoring his 38,388th point in the third quarter on a fadeaway jumper against Kenrich Williams.
The MVP chants rained down at Crypto.com Arena as the game halted with 10.9 seconds left in the period to celebrate the King’s crowning moment.
LeBron was awarded the record-breaking basketball with a half-court celebration featuring NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Kareem and a tasteful f-bomb dropped on live air.
James’ family was also in attendance, among thousands of fans and friends that came out to witness history.
Coming into the game, LeBron was 36 points away from the historic mark.
For the record, this is purely regular-season points, not counting LeBron or Kareem’s postseason totals.
The celebrations all rolled out for King James:
