LeBron James Celebrates Breaking NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record With Family, Friends And An F-Bomb On Live TV

Videos by OutKick

The Kid from Akron did it, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39-year scoring record.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the age of 38: scoring his 38,388th point in the third quarter on a fadeaway jumper against Kenrich Williams.

The MVP chants rained down at Crypto.com Arena as the game halted with 10.9 seconds left in the period to celebrate the King’s crowning moment.

LeBron was awarded the record-breaking basketball with a half-court celebration featuring NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Kareem and a tasteful f-bomb dropped on live air.

James’ family was also in attendance, among thousands of fans and friends that came out to witness history.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

“FUCK MAN THANK YOU GUYS” – LEBRON JAMES pic.twitter.com/rD3jXL7A8x — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 8, 2023

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James receives the record-breaking basketball from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 👑pic.twitter.com/o2P6JK6tbs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

Coming into the game, LeBron was 36 points away from the historic mark.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the record, this is purely regular-season points, not counting LeBron or Kareem’s postseason totals.

The celebrations all rolled out for King James:

Congratulations to LeBron for breaking the NBA all-time scoring record with 38,388 career points! 🔥👏🏾@KingJames — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

The James Gang with a beautiful message to LeBron James 💜 pic.twitter.com/3iChNILeLc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2023

Congrats my brother @KingJames 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

LeBron James Is The GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!! 🐐 Debate OVER!!!!! 🏀 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 8, 2023

Unc Shannon Sharpe congratulating Lebron James 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/OamaymdBUp — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 8, 2023

Celebrities congratulates LeBron James 🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/PbtVS3suyj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2023

We've had some epic battles.



We've seen some incredible performances.



Tonight, we witnessed history.



Congrats, @KingJames pic.twitter.com/HdkjPhaLCF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2023

THE ALL-TIME SCORING KING 👑@KingJames IS OFFICIALLY THE NBA's ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER! pic.twitter.com/0zXmHloNjo — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 8, 2023