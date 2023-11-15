‘Upstanding’ NBA Player Draymond Green Puts Rudy Gobert In A Chokehold

Videos by OutKick

Insanity broke out during Tuesday night’s Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors matchup. With the game stuck at 0-0, players from both sides started a scuffle, and Draymond Green trapped Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock that resulted in Green’s ejection.

Wild stuff.

Tensions broke out quickly after Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson tangled up with T-Wolves’ Jaden McDaniels.

Thompson and McDaniels went at it hard, prompting teammates to rush in. Rudy Gobert jumped in to pry Klay off McDaniels until Draymond Green swooped in to catch Gobert’s neck in a chokehold.

Once Draymond went full-MMA on the court, he refused to let go of Gobert.

Gobert looked mortified — wondering when Green planned on letting go of his neck.

WATCH:

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱



Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

It was an EASY ejection for refs to call, and Green can expect the NBA to come knocking with a fine and possible suspension for his volatile behavior.

Green’s history of dirty hits says it all … as if footage of the chokehold wasn’t enough to condemn Green.

Last season, Draymond missed Game 3 of the Warriors playoff series against the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis‘ chest. A swell of NBA fans called for Green to be suspended based on his track record.

However, the most-talked-about storyline of Draymond Green’s NBA career will always be his offseason punch on ex-teammate Jordan Poole. But of course, since it’s all on a court, it doesn’t count as assault.