Patrick Beverley Says Clay Travis Is ‘On Drugs’ For Claiming High School Boys Can Beat WNBA Champs

A white knight has emerged to defend the WNBA’s honor. It’s Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley.

Last week, Clay Travis went viral after he issued a challenge to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. The OutKick founder offered $1 million to the WNBA champions if they could beat a high school boys basketball team of his choice. If they lose, though, the Aces have to pony up $1 million for the high schoolers.

And while both the WNBA and the Aces did not respond to our requests for comment, Beverley has offered his two cents.

On this week’s episode of his Barstool-sponsored Pat Bev Pod, Beverley says Clay “has to be on drugs” for thinking the boys would win. He cited the physicality and toughness of WNBA players.

“I don’t give a f-ck what he say,” Beverley said. “They are way more physical than man. I literally, like, went through the Minnesota Lynx while I was chasing Aerial Powers [Lynx guard] through screens and, like, they hit you more. They screen hard. They hold their screens.”

The ladies get to it don’t sleep! pic.twitter.com/TTZ7ayUUIA — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) November 2, 2023

When co-host Adam Ferrone asked him who screens harder between the Lynx and Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barns, Beverley responded “The Lynx — no cap.”

“It’s a physical ass game, bro. It’s crazy. These WNBA girls are skilled,” Beverley said. “You know, as a player you want to watch basketball, that’s first. But you want to actually see, okay, cool like who got bag, who do this, who do that?”

No one is suggesting the WNBA players aren’t skilled, by the way. But there are significant advantages that men have over women when it comes to athletic performance. That’s why the men’s game is entirely different than the women’s.

It’s also why — no matter what Beverley says — his 76ers would wipe the floor with the Minnesota Lynx.

Beverley’s response is not at all surprising. He’s an NBA player, and the NBA supports the WNBA — both figuratively and financially. Even if Beverley believed the Aces would lose to a bunch of high schoolers, saying so would be bad for business.

But Clay hasn’t changed his mind. In fact, he’s willing to let Beverley join in on the fun.

“Hey @patbev21 you said I ‘have to be on drugs’ to be betting a million on a high school boy’s state champ team against the WNBA champs,” Clay posted on X. “Put your money where your mouth is, put a million on the WNBA team, I’ll put a million on the high school boy’s team. Loser pays winning team.”

Hey @patbev21 you said I “have to be on drugs” to be betting a million on a high school boy’s state champ team against the WNBA champs. Put your money where your mouth is, put a million on the WNBA team, I’ll put a million on the high school boy’s team. Loser pays winning team. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 3, 2023

So Pat and Clay get to find out whose theory is correct, and one basketball team gets to be $1 million richer. Seems like a great deal to me.

Your move, Bev.

