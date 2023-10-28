WNBA, Las Vegas Aces Silent After Clay Travis Issues Boys High School Challenge

Videos by OutKick

It’s been 24 hours since Clay Travis issued a challenge to the Las Vegas Aces. And so far — crickets.

The OutKick founder is challenging the WNBA champion to play a game against a boys high school basketball team. The winner gets $1 million.

It’s all because Aces guard Chelsea Gray called Clay a “dumbass” for claiming, “a good, state championship caliber, high school boys team would smoke the best team in the WNBA.”

OutKick reached out to both the Aces and the WNBA for comment, but we have not received a response.

Meanwhile, Clay’s offer stands. If the Aces lose, they have to pony up $1 million, which he will donate to the boys’ high school team. But if the Aces win, they get $1 million of Clay’s own money.

In fact, he’s upping the ante.

“I am thinking about putting the game on pay per view if @LVAces will agree to play,” he posted on X Saturday. “I think we might be able to make more money from their game against one boys team than the entire WNBA makes in a year. Would definitely be most popular WNBA game ever.”

And the idea has garnered plenty of enthusiasm from sports fans.

Some folks, though, weren’t so enthralled with the proposal.

“Y’all really leveraged women’s sports as an opportunity to be transphobic. Embarrassing,” Ballsack Sports posted on X. “Stop tearing women’s sports down for engagement.”

Clay both refuted those claims and expressed his deepest apologies for not having the “esteemed ethics of Ballsack Sports.”

And there were plenty of accusations of sexism — as if acknowledging biological differences between men and women is somehow suggesting women are “less than men.”

OutKick’s Riley Gaines weighed in: “Of course women are not ‘less than’ men. We’re not inferior to men, but we are different. And we deserve to be recognized and celebrated by our uniqueness and physical ceilings. Need reminding of US Women’s National Soccer Team?”

She’s, of course, referring to that time the FC Dallas U-15 boys’ soccer team beat the USWNT in a scrimmage.

Of course women are not "less than" men. We're not inferior to men but we are different. And we deserve to recognized and celebrated by our uniqueness and physical ceilings.



Clay is, quite literally, putting his money where his mouth is, and the offer is gaining traction. But don’t expect the WNBA or the Aces to take him up on it.

It’s a lose-lose situation for them: If the Aces lose, women’s basketball would never live it down. If they win, they can’t exactly brag about beating a bunch of high school kids.

A cool $1 million sure would be nice, though.

