Chelsea Gray Says ‘Dumbass’ To Clay Travis, Who Responds With $1 Million WNBA Vs. Boys High School Challenge

Clay Travis is putting his money where his mouth is.

The OutKick founder is challenging the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces to play a game against a boys high school basketball team. The winner gets $1 million.

It sounds like an offer the Aces can’t refuse! But they most certainly will.

It all started when a February episode of OutKick the Show resurfaced on social media this week. In the episode, Clay says the WNBA is not popular simply because it’s a bad product.

“A good, state championship caliber, high school boys team would smoke the best team in the WNBA,” Clay argued.

But some people took issue with that claim — including Aces guard Chelsea Gray.

“Dumbass,” she wrote on X.

So Clay is giving Gray a chance to prove him wrong.

“I’ll put a million dollars on the line, your WNBA champion team against a 2024 high school boy’s state champion team of my choice,” he responded. “You guys win, you get a million bucks of my money, my team wins, you all pay me a million and I give it all to the boy’s high school team. You in?”

“This, btw, would probably be the most watched WNBA game of all time,” Clay added. “Ball’s in your court.”

It seems like a slam dunk for the ladies of Las Vegas. The best women’s basketball team in the country against a bunch of high schoolers? Easy peasy!

Except it’s not.

Remember that time the FC Dallas U-15 boys’ soccer team beat the U.S. Women’s National Team in a scrimmage? And it wasn’t even close: The kiddos smoked the grown women, 5-2.

This was the same USWNT that won the World Cup in both 2015 and 2019. They were, quite literally, the best women’s soccer team in the world. And they lost to a bunch of 15 year olds.

That’s not an insult to the USWNT or to WNBA players, by the way. It’s just a scientific fact that males enjoy inherent biological advantages over females when it comes to athletic performance.

And that’s especially true for basketball — where the country’s best high school seniors are just one year away from being the NBA. And many of them would be going directly to the pros if not for the NBA rule that players must be out of high school for one year before becoming draft-eligible.

The size difference alone would give WNBA teams fits. We’re talking about 6-foot-10 teenagers matching up against the Las Vegas Aces — whose tallest player is 6’4.

Take a look at the Duncanville Panthers roster, for example, that housed seven future Division I athletes last season. (And that does not even include BJ Davis-Ray, who transferred to a different school.)

So if Chelsea Gray really thinks Clay is a “dumbass” for suggesting her team would lose to a team of high schoolers, she should take him up on his offer.

But she won’t. Because she knows he’s right.

And the only thing worse for the WNBA than losing to a bunch of high school boys is getting dunked on by Clay Travis.

