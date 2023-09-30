American College Of Sports Medicine Puts Out The ‘No Duh’ Statement Of The Century

Videos by OutKick

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has published an expert consensus statement regarding the difference in athletic ability between males and females. And you’re never going to guess what they came up with.

Just kidding. It’s exactly what we’ve been saying all along.

“Biological sex is a primary determinant of athletic performance because of fundamental sex differences in anatomy and physiology dictated by sex chromosomes and sex hormones,” the statement reads.

And to this we all say: DUH.

Biological sex is a primary determinant of athletic performance because of fundamental sex differences in anatomy and physiology dictated by sex chromosomes and sex hormones.



Statement available in @TJACSMonline and @MSSEonline



Paper & resources: https://t.co/axoQoHBDwo pic.twitter.com/LSqr4rzDC2 — American College of Sports Medicine (@ACSMNews) September 29, 2023

The statement, of course, comes amid the ongoing conversation surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in sports — both at the amateur and elite levels. Increasingly over the past couple of years, we’ve seen trans-identifying male athletes switching over to women’s sports and enjoying a physical advantage over their female competitors.

Activists consistently claim this advantage doesn’t exist. So the ACSM is clearing things up.

ACSM Explores ‘Biological Basis of Sex Differences in Athletic Performance’

According to lead author Sandra Hunter, Ph.D., FACSM, the ACSM’s statement emerged “using a blend of research evidence and consensus of expert opinion.”

The group broke it down into five key findings:

Biological sex is a primary determinant of athletic performance and physical tasks. Before puberty, the differences are minimal. Differences emerge at puberty because of the anabolic effect of testosterone in males. By age 18, men have 15 times more testosterone than women do. Higher levels of testosterone result in increased skeletal muscle mass, lower percentage of body fat, higher hemoglobin concentration, larger airways and lungs, greater body height and longer limbs, among other things. Adult males are stronger, more powerful, and faster than females of similar age and training status. Past studies of athletic training involve testing more males than females. As a result, less is known about the physiology of female athletes and the adaptive response of their bodies to exercise and training.

(Getty Images)

That’s a lot of science. But the moral of the story is simple: Males enjoy a biological advantage over females when it comes to sport. And even if a fully grown man undergoes hormone therapy, he still holds a significant advantage because he experienced male puberty.

The ACSM claims the statement’s primary goal is “to share the latest scientific knowledge and subject matter expertise on the issue.” However, the authors clarify they cannot make policy recommendations. Those will still be up to the sports’ respective governing bodies.

So, leaders of athletic organizations, the ball is in your court. Will you trust the science?