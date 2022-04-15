Viral Celebration Lands T-Wolves G Patrick Beverley Unique Endorsement

The sweet taste of victory may have inadvertently landed Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley a tasty endorsement deal.

While answering questions after Minnesota’s play-in win on Tuesday, Beverley cracked open a Bud Light. But before he sipped the celebratory suds, Pat Bev offered a message to the LA Clippers, the team Minnesota had just beaten and who had employed Beverley the previous four seasons:

“Take they ass home. Long flight to LA.”

With the Bud Light can on full display, he continued: “To play them in a play-in and beat they ass, no other feeling.”

Those comments went viral, eventually resulting in a $30,000 fine — and perhaps future Bev-erages, free of charge.

“Hey (Patrick Beverley), say the word and we’ll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers,” Bud Light tweeted to their more than 260,000 followers. Along with the tweet is a photo of a “Bev Light” can that reads, “TAKE THEY A$$ HOME.”

hey @patbev21 say the word and we'll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers. https://t.co/oDbYfzog4c pic.twitter.com/jjVDpvoIRV — Bud Light (@budlight) April 14, 2022

Bud Light’s offer didn’t go unnoticed. Beverley — who contributed seven points, 11 rebounds and plenty of confidence to the game — retweeted the beer giant’s offer, seeming to accept it.

“Please and thank you,” said Beverley’s tweet, along with three “hands praying” emojis.

Beverley then joked on Twitter that he could use some help paying his recently assessed $30,000 fine. He tweeted a pic of a Venmo username with a “Bev Light” can inserted into the QR code. The name on the account — @FinesForBeverley.

Now that his team has advanced to the playoffs, both they and Bud Light now hope that Beverley’s thirsty for more.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF