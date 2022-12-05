Pat Perez’s Wife Takes Vicious, Unsolicited Shot At Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods had to withdraw ahead of this past week’s Hero World Challenge revealing he’s developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He went as far as to say that “I just can’t walk” and “I don’t have much left” in his right leg. The vast majority of sports fans out there would categorize that news as negative, and even sad. bPat Perez’s wife Ashley certainly didn’t see it that way.

The Instagram account @golfballing posted the video clip of Woods discussing his current health status and what his future may hold. Ashley Perez jumped in the comment section and took a nasty shot at Woods writing “literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya.”

Ashley Perez, Pat Perez’s wife, took a brutal shot at Tiger Woods. (Twitter/Nuclr Golf)

This seems like a good time to point out that Woods is lucky to have survived his single-car crash in February 2021, let alone is able to walk again. Woods admitted that he feared he was going to lose his right leg via amputation after the accident, but Ashley Perez doesn’t feel bad for him.

Ashley Perez Is Anti-Tiger Woods, Just Like Her Husband

Perez’s comment isn’t completely out of the blue, however. She’s piggybacking off of her husband accusing Woods of being a hypocrite.

Prior to this year’s Open at St. Andrews, Woods questioned the incentive for LIV golfers to go out and actually compete and earn a win if they’re being paid millions up front.

Perez, who was one of the first players to join LIV Golf, took offense to Woods’ comments.

“That’s the stupidest sh-t I have ever heard of in my life,” Perez said on Butch Harmon’s podcast. “That’s one of the stupidest things I think he has said. The incentive is the fact that last place is 120,000, first place is four million. You cannot win four million on the PGA Tour.”

Pat Perez disagreeing with something Woods said is one thing, but his wife saying she doesn’t feel bad for the guy after he nearly died less than two years ago is another.

Ashley Perez should be happy, her husband earned $8 million by playing in just seven LIV events this year with an average finish of 32nd place.

Maybe a little less hostility in Instagram comment sections, and more relaxing with the money your husband earned by simply being on Dustin Johnson’s LIV team this season.

