Tiger Woods’ Future In Question After Jarring Update About Latest Injury: ‘I Just Can’t Walk’

Just days before he was set to make his first competitive start in five months, Tiger Woods withdrew from this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas citing a new foot injury. Woods gave an update about his current health status, and it wasn’t exactly a positive one.

The 46-year-old admitted “I just can’t walk” while explaining how he developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

“I like playing, I like competing. But unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk,” Woods explained.

Woods went on to explain that the development of his plantar fasciitis is related to the damage of his right leg from his car crash in February 2021.

“As I was ramping up and had to walk more, the worse it got,” Woods said. “When you get plantar fasciitis, the worst thing you can do is walk, and I was walking more and more and more, trying to get my legs ready for this event, and I just kept making it worse. I can hit golf balls, it’s the walking that just hurts.”

Tiger Woods made just three competitive starts in 2022. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

What Does Tiger Woods’ Future Hold?

Woods shared that he is hopeful he can play in all four major championships in 23 and “maybe one or two more” tournaments. He also admitted “I don’t have much left in this (right) leg,” which paints a grim, blurry picture of what his future may hold.

Woods also hosts, and typically plays in February’s Genesis Invitational but that seems to be in jeopardy.

Woods still plans to play in ‘The Match’ alongside Rory McIlroy on December 10 as well as the PNC Championship with his son Charlie the following week. He’ll be able to ride in a golf cart in both of those events.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris