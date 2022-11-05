Tiger Woods Will Play In ‘The Match’ With Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Tiger Woods will return to the golf course next month. The 15-time major champion will be teaming up with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The event is the latest iteration of “The Match,” which pits some of golf’s best against each other as well as other athletes.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up for this year’s “The Match” golf exhibition. (Getty Images)

This will be Woods’ third appearance of the exhibition event. In 2018, he faced Phil Mickelson in the inaugural launch of the event. Two years later he teamed up with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning to take on Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

1 year ago today, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson hit bombs against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in ‘The Match.’



Since then, Brady became the oldest player to win a Super Bowl at 43 and Mickelson became the oldest player to win a golf major at 50 👏💣pic.twitter.com/SHCL95tnKv — BroBible (@BroBible) May 24, 2021

ALL EYES ON TIGER WOODS WHENEVER HE PLAYS

Normally I hate exhibition matches, but I’m greedy and want to see Tiger play as much as possible.

When Tiger miraculously returned earlier this year after suffering a near-fatal car crash in 2021, I was glued to the television rooting him on at the Masters. Unfortunately it was a short-lived run as the former #1 ranked golfer finished 47th on the weekend. He would later withdraw from the PGA Championship and not make the cut at the Open.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy had a hell of a 2022, winning his third Tour Championship as well as a runner-up in the Masters. He is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Justin Thomas won this year’s PGA Championship, while Jordan Spieth has won three majors himself.

The Match will be held on Dec. 10th at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. It will air on Turner Sports although the broadcast network is not yet available.