The Match 2022: Tom Brady Looks For First Victory In Third Appearance, Teams With Aaron Rodgers Vs. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

It’s Match Day in the world of golf, except for this match, there aren’t any professional golfers taking part.

The sixth edition of “The Match” tees off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT from Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada, and will be the first to feature zero professional golfers. This year’s match will pit the veteran quarterback duo of the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers against the Bills’ Josh Allen and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

This year’s format will feature 12 holes of match play, with modified alternate shot. The scoring system is as follows:

Win = 1 | Halve = 0.5 | Loss = 0

Brady is the elder statesman of the group, set to make his third appearance in “The match.” Brady lost alongside Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods on May 24, 2020. He was on the losing end again with Mickelson against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau on July 6, 2021.

Brady is indeed winless, just as Allen is against Brady in their matchups in the NFL. Brady made sure to remind Allen during “The Match” press conference last week, as Brady is 5-0 in games where Allen is under center.

“Golf s***-talk is a little different than pro football s***-talk,” Brady said, via The Athletic. “Josh really hasn’t backed much up on the football field in his career, let’s be honest, especially playing against me.”

Brady will not only be motivated to win, but to prove to everyone that his golf skills are legit. The seven-time Super Bowl champ is tired of people saying his Twitter golf videos are fake and responded by posting, well, another fake golf video on Wednesday.

Tired of people saying my golf videos are fake. This stuff is easy, like ⁦@FTX_Official⁩, or beating ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ when it matters, or ⁦@JoshAllenQB⁩ (literally anytime we play). pic.twitter.com/h8mvls3kbd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 1, 2022

This time around, however, with no professionals to worry about, Brady has the advantage playing with Rodgers. Rodgers has the lowest handicap among the competitors, coming in around five. He has competed in the American Century Championship, finishing 24th.

Both Allen and Mahomes have experience in tournaments as well, with Allen playing with Keith Mitchell in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. Mahomes has participated in the American Century Championship in the past and won an event at Wynn Golf Club in April playing alongside his main target, Travis Kelce.

Despite their combined age of 82, Brady and Rodgers are the favorites at -184, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Allen and Mahomes come in with +156 odds.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.