Tiger Misses Cut At The Open But Crowd Goes Nuts Anyway

Tiger Woods likely played his final competitive round at St. Andrews today. Following a 78 yesterday, Tiger will miss the cut at the 150th playing of The Open Championship.

He needed to pull of some superhuman-like heroics today, but his fused back and half-a-right-leg just wouldn’t allow it. He began the round with a birdie on hole three, but that was his only one of the day.

He made two bogeys and a double to shoot 75, finishing at 9-over for the championship. Despite the performance, fans in Scotland recognized the historic moment they were witnessing. We don’t know if we’ll ever see Tiger compete for majors again, so they just enjoyed the moment.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 15: Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was tough to watch, at times, seeing the GOAT hobble his way around the course and struggle mightily over two days. But that final walk down the 18th fairway was as iconic as ever. I’m getting goosebumps just writing about it.

Even Tiger struggled to contain his emotions, appearing to break down and cry from the overwhelming support.

He wasn’t the only one that had the water works flowing.

Tiger said after that the support he felt completely overwhelmed him in that moment, “The warmth and ovation at 18 … it got to me.”

Man, what a scene, what a moment. Thank you for everything, Tiger.

