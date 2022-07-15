Tiger Misses Cut At The Open But Crowd Goes Nuts Anyway

Tiger Woods likely played his final competitive round at St. Andrews today. Following a 78 yesterday, Tiger will miss the cut at the 150th playing of The Open Championship.

He needed to pull of some superhuman-like heroics today, but his fused back and half-a-right-leg just wouldn’t allow it. He began the round with a birdie on hole three, but that was his only one of the day.

He made two bogeys and a double to shoot 75, finishing at 9-over for the championship. Despite the performance, fans in Scotland recognized the historic moment they were witnessing. We don’t know if we’ll ever see Tiger compete for majors again, so they just enjoyed the moment.

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 15: Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was tough to watch, at times, seeing the GOAT hobble his way around the course and struggle mightily over two days. But that final walk down the 18th fairway was as iconic as ever. I’m getting goosebumps just writing about it.

Listen to the crowd as an emotional @TigerWoods makes his way down the 18th at St Andrews. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bEIAKIA8UY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

Even Tiger struggled to contain his emotions, appearing to break down and cry from the overwhelming support.

Tiger Woods broke down while out on the golf course on Friday morning, appearing to cry on the 18th fairway just before formally missing the cut at The Open. https://t.co/1Y6BFD10Uu — TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2022

He wasn’t the only one that had the water works flowing.

Tiger Woods making us all cry

pic.twitter.com/94PdcuJSjB — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) July 15, 2022

It’s too early in the morning for Tiger tears man.



Respect to the Legend @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/TknNLqNwcK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 15, 2022

Tiger said after that the support he felt completely overwhelmed him in that moment, “The warmth and ovation at 18 … it got to me.”

Tiger Woods reflects on his time this week at St. Andrews. pic.twitter.com/3NwMVP9zic — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 15, 2022

Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. pic.twitter.com/VHD93MfeSl — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 15, 2022

Man, what a scene, what a moment. Thank you for everything, Tiger.