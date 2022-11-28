Tiger Woods Drops Out Of Hero World Challenge After Suffering Another Injury

Just four days before Tiger Woods was set to make his first competitive start since July at the Hero World Challenge, he announced he’s been forced to withdraw due to a new foot injury.

Woods is the host of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He shared that he’s developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

It’s worth remembering that Woods’ right leg was seriously injured during his car accident in 2021.

With the Hero World Challenge essentially being Woods’ own tournament, he could likely make an exception and use a golf cart for the event, but that’s not exactly the big cat’s style.

Tiger Woods will be forced to miss the Hero World Challenge yet again due to injury. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As noted in his announcement, Woods still plans to play in ‘The Match’ alongside Rory McIlroy on December 10 as well as the PNC Championship with his son Charlie the following week.

Woods will finish 2022 with just three competitive starts under his belt. The 46-year-old managed to make the cut in the Masters before withdrawing from the PGA Championship and missing the cut at The Open at St. Andrews.

It’s unfortunate that we won’t see Woods in the Bahamas this year. Here’s to hoping he’ll be healthy come April of 2023 to tee it up at Augusta National.

