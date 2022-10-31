Pat Perez Earning $8 Million In Inaugural LIV Golf Season Puts Things Into Odd Perspective

While LIV Golf is trying to poach the best players in the world, Pat Perez may be the quintessential example of the perfect LIV golfer, at least for its inaugural season. Perez’s name wasn’t anywhere close to the top of LIV’s wishlist, but given the season he managed to put together, LIV was certainly atop Perez’s wishlist.

The 46-year-old Perez has played in 515 PGA Tour events, three of which he won, and earned $28.8 million along the way.

Perez played in seven of LIV’s tournaments this season and had an average finish of 32nd place, with his best finish being 16th in Boston. Despite not even sniffing a Top 10 finish, he earned $8 million with LIV Golf, which is more than a quarter of his career earnings on Tour.

Perez was a member of the 4 Aces GC team which won four regular season events and the team championship in Florida over the weekend. The winning team each week split $3 million among themselves while each player earned $4 million for the team championship.

Pat Perez hugs his teammate, Dustin Johnson at a LIV Golf event. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

When you break things down in terms of rounds played relative to earnings it’s even more mindblowing.

Perez made 335 cuts on the PGA Tour, which is equivalent to 1,340 rounds en route to actually earning a paycheck. This puts his PGA Tour per-round earnings right around $21,492.

With LIV Golf events only being three rounds, Perez played in exactly 21 rounds of golf in the Saudi-backed circuit’s inaugural season. This means his LIV Golf per-round earnings were approximately $380,952.

It’s safe to say that Perez made the wise financial decision in jumping ship from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.

This also puts things into a weird perspective about where things stand in the golf world.

Every PGA Tour player and LIV golfer has their opinion about the opposing organizations. Media members and fans share differing, yet very one-sided opinions about everything happening as well. LIV is of course funded by a country with a not-so-stellar human rights record and we even have the Department of Justice investigating the Tour for possible anti-competitive behavior.

But, despite all that, you can’t not tip your cap to someone like Perez who saw a payday and simply cashed in.

What a time to be alive in today’s golf world.

