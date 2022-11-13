Pat Perez Calls Out Tiger Woods For Being Hypocritical By Questioning Why Someone Would Join LIV Golf When He’s Already Rich

Pat Perez is not interested in hearing Tiger Woods talk down on LIV Golf when he is already rich. The former called out the latter over his most recent comments that questioned why someone would join the Saudi-backed tour.

Woods, a 15-time Major winner, turned down a mind-boggling amount of money to compete in LIV Golf earlier this year. Perez, on the other hand, is one of many golfers who took an extremely lucrative contract to leave the PGA Tour.

That seems to be the consistent theme for LIV Golf. Money talks.

Despite the glaringly obvious financial incentive to join LIV, Woods challenged the motive of those who defaulted to the new league.

“What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes,” he said. “They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

Woods later turned the focus to the Major events, in which some LIV Golf players cannot compete.

“I just don’t see how this is positive in the long term,” he said. “It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to walk these hallowed grounds and play in these majors.”

During a recent appearance on the Son of a Butch Podcast, Perez was asked about Woods’ opinion on players who joined LIV Golf and did not hold back.

Pat Perez has thoughts for Tiger Woods. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“That’s the stupidest sh*t I have ever heard of in my life,” he said to open his rebuttal. “That’s one of the stupidest things I think he has said. The incentive is the fact that last place is 120,000, first place is four million. You cannot win four million on the PGA Tour. Now, next year you might; they finally got the perks.”

From there, Perez suggested that Woods was able to make a fortune off of the course, unlike those who joined LIV.

“But last time I checked, he signed a $40 million deal right out of college, was flying on the Nike jet. He found incentive. He could have shut it down right then.

“[Woods] had a lot of guarantees. You know what, and he was the hottest thing. He’s made so much money off the course, he found incentive to go.”

In addition to a broader conversation about money, Perez pushed back on the fact that Woods wondered why golfers would want to play less golf. Did he play in every single tournament? No.

“But again, he only played how many tournaments. [Woods] didn’t go — I never saw him at John Deere, never saw him supporting all these events. He played in the majors, he played in the WGCs and that was it. He played Torrey. Never played Riv.”

With that all being said, Perez does not have ill feelings toward the PGA Tour or its players. He simply wants the punches to stop being thrown at LIV Golf players when the money is too much to turn down.