Paige Spiranac Rival McKenzie Graham Joins Baywatch Craze, Stephen A. Smith’s Mystery Girl & Yankees Pitcher Murders A Fan

Videos by OutKick

We’ve got 20 MPH crosswinds over at Royal Liverpool with a snarky Brooks Koepka, and sunny skies at the beach back home with Paige Spiranac rival McKenzie Graham.

You know what I call that? Best of both worlds, baby. Let’s go have a damn weekend!

OK, it’s not quite the weekend yet, but we have our final major golf tournament of the year underway, which means it’s basically the weekend. Soak it in like Paige and McKenzie and enjoy it, folks, because this is it until Augusta.

That’s enough Debbie Downerism for today, though. This is a good day. A happy one. We actually have action in the sports world beyond whether or not to walk Shohei Ohtani. Rookies are reporting to training camps all week, major golf is happening across the pond, and my house is under contract.

Life is good right now. Well, besides the fact that my AC just blew out two days before inspection and my windshield took a vicious blow on the way home from the airport yesterday and now looks like the San Andreas Fault.

Safelite Repair, Safelite replace!

Whew. What an opening monologue. I’m fired up, if you couldn’t tell, so let’s jump in head first like McKenzie Graham in her Baywatch bikini. More on the Paige Spiranac rival here in a bit.

Elsewhere, we’ll check in with Stephen A. Smith on the beach with a mystery woman, snarky Brooks Koepka, self-deprecating Lane Kiffin and a loose cannon of a scoreboard operator out in Colorado. Oh yeah, things are NOT going well in New York, either.

Sound good? Good.

Grab a Yuengling because you’re patriotic as hell and settle in — it’s time for a Nightcap.

Paige Spiranac rival McKenzie Graham joins the Summer of Baywatch

It’s the first day of a major, so it’s only right to start with the No. 1 golf influencer in the world, Paige Spiranac.

Well, sort of. This is more about her biggest rival — one of them, at least — in McKenzie Graham.

She’s relatively new on the scene, but she’s also made a huge push as of late. In fact, OutKick’s Joe Kinsey’s radar went up about a month ago when Graham posted some swimsuit modeling pics, and she’s been off to the races ever since.

But you know why this one has a real shot at dethroning Paige Spiranac? She hails from New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

That’s about 20 minutes from where I live, and it’s a rock solid town. If you’re in the area, I’d recommend Flagler Ave. if you’re between 21-35, and Canal Street for everyone older. Both great spots with some very different clientele.

Anyway, back to McKenzie Graham here, who shot an absolute missile at the golf influencer world this week when she joined the Baywatch revolution.

Look out, Paige — and look out, Donna D’Errico!

Stephen A. Smith rocks the boat with a mystery girl

Let’s now head down to Barbados — where not only did one of the greatest Friends episodes of all time take place, but also where Stephen A. Smith is resting up for his next ridiculous take.

And hey! Looks like Stephen A. ain’t traveling alone.

Stephen A. Smith hits the beach with female companion on trip

Stephen A. Smith is certainly enjoying his summer getaway. The ESPN personality relaxed on vacation in Barbados, where he was photographed at the beach with a mystery woman. Smith and the brunette were snapped cl… pic.twitter.com/djS8EzoIKn — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 19, 2023

From the NY Post:

The ESPN personality relaxed on vacation in Barbados, where he was photographed at the beach with a mystery woman.

Smith and the brunette were snapped closed together in the water before she appeared to lather him up with sunscreen on a lounge chair.

Smith and his female companion soaked up the sunshine at a luxe beachfront resort in the Caribbean.

Snarky Brooks Koepka is the best Brooks Koepka

Stephen A. Smith is lowkey the horniest dude on TV, and he really doesn’t even try to hide it. Seriously. I feel like OutKick writes about some weird SAS podcast quote about once a week and they’re all hilarious.

Remember this little gem from last fall?

Stephen A Smith wild bruh 😭😭😭😭



Julia:”Does Stephen a Smith eat ass?”



Stephen a Smith:”Never! I don’t have to”



Julia:”Has Stephen a smith gotten his ass eaten before?”



Stephen a Smith:”That’s private” pic.twitter.com/wlM6okbezG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 6, 2022

Sounds like our mystery girl is in for a great trip!

Let’s dig ourselves out of the hole here and get back to business. There’s a major golf tournament going on across the pond, and the winds are … what you’d expect them to look like at the British Open. Yes, we’re #Teambritishopen here.

Anyway, it’s windy as all get out — for most people. Not all, though.

Brooks Koepka to a journalist post round: “you go out there then” ☠️ pic.twitter.com/JdJNdocDb2 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 20, 2023

Christo Lamprecht is doing whatever it takes @TheOpen.pic.twitter.com/WwCshhNSRj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2023

Lane Kiffin is back, baby!

Honestly, it’s not even that bad today — not by British Open standards, at least. Bet Paige Spiranac wouldn’t even bat an eye.

Just wanted an excuse to show you that cocky Brooks Koepka is officially back, which is great news for us in the #content business.

Brooksie with a solid start to the tourney, too, at 1-under. Let’s have a weekend.

Know who else is back? Lane Kiffin. The Lane Train has officially left the station for the 2023 season, and he was in his bag at today’s SEC Media Days.

I get told I look like @Lane_Kiffin all the time. Today, I asked him if he sees it. By far my favorite moment of my career. Here is his response: pic.twitter.com/LwRjszcWvj — Nick Brooks (@NickBrooksTV_) July 20, 2023

Lane Kiffin on the dynasty that Nick Saban has built at Alabama @abc3340



"It's why we have Finebaum to motivate him every other year and say oh his dynasty is over and then we're like hey thanks a lot for pissing him off" pic.twitter.com/U30PUdBDxv — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) July 20, 2023

Lane Kiffin often gets asked on the street if he is Lane Kiffin.



His trick to avoid it: “nope, I hate that guy” — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) July 20, 2023

What a day for baseball yesterday

All aboard! Goodness, it’s good to have college football kinda-sorta back. We’re five weeks away from Week 0, people. Plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, over on the diamond, we’re around Week 16 (ish?) of the MLB season, and the Dog Days of Summer are in FULL EFFECT.

Exhibit A:

Tommy Kahnle is furious with himself pic.twitter.com/tIiiiabRkp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2023

Aaaaaaaaaaaaand Exhibit B:

Today’s Rockies scoreboard deep thought. pic.twitter.com/ArDPhADLLg — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 19, 2023

Holy cow. What the hell just happened? And who is Becky!?

Absolutely ruthless scoreboard operator out in Colorado. I’m a huge proponent of dark humor — it’s one of my calling cards. But I feel like we need to wait just a tad longer before we push out Titan submersible jokes, no?

Hell, maybe not? Maybe I’ve just gone soft. After a little research, it also seems this mystery scoreboard operator is an absolute LOOSE cannon:

This is the best running bit in baseball that nobody knows about. https://t.co/L9bPrmdlFj pic.twitter.com/0UDCe4L7u8 — Eephus Tosser (@EephusTosser) July 19, 2023

Happy birthday, Gisele Bündchen!

PS: how bad are the Yankees this year? Seriously, they’re awful, and Yankees fans are going through it right now.

I feel like every day lately we have an OutKick therapy hour for resident Yankee fans Geoff Clark and Michael Gunzelman. Poor guys. And poor fan, too.

OK, here’s some Gisele love as she celebrates her 43rd birthday. Happy Birthday, Gisele! I, however, am still very much Team Brady. Sorry.

Let’s go have a night.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Should Paige Spiranac be worried about McKenzie Graham? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.