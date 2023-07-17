Baywatch Star Donna D’Errico Celebrates Barbie Week In Tight Pink Dress

Videos by OutKick

The summer of Donna D’Errico rolls on this week, and the 55-year-old is sticking to current trends. Her latest? Jumping into a pink dress to celebrate the opening of Barbie later this week.

There are two camps forming right now, in case you hadn’t noticed. You’re either in the Barbie camp or the Oppenheimer camp. Both open this week and the hype around both are through the roof — for very different reasons.

You’re either one or the other, and Donna D’Errico has officially made her stance known.

“Barbie mania and I’m here for it!” the former Baywatch star said on Instagram Monday.

Baywatch star Donna D’Errico is team Barbie

I am certainly more of an Oppenheimer guy, but I can still get down with Barbie if Donna can.

It’s been quite the year for Donna D’Errico, who’s stormed back onto the scene out of nowhere.

The Baywatch star slipped back into her red Baywatch suit late last month — it still fits, by the way — and also created an OnlyFans, which was the next obvious move.

This also isn’t here first foray into the Barbie world. Back in March, the 55-year-old also celebrated something called National Barbie Day with some more pink lingerie.

Who knew she had so many different variations?

Anyway, Barbie premieres later this week along with Oppenheimer, and the hype is in overdrive right now. Every other freaking commercial on TV is either Margot Robbie in the stupid car or Cillian Murphy with obnoxiously high-wasted pants. Can’t avoid it. Don’t bother trying, because I did and they both still found me.

Big week ahead, and Donna D’Errico is ready for it. Buckle up.