Donna D’Errico Slips Back Into Iconic Baywatch Swimsuit To Reclaim Title As ‘America’s Hottest Lifeguard’

There’s been a ton of talk lately about Andreea Dragoi — the Olivia Dunne of the Pool who was recently dubbed Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard. Buckle up, because Donna D’Errico would like everyone to know she’s very much still here.

D’Errico dusted off her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit Friday — the one that turned on Americans all across the world back in the 1990s — to show that it very much still fits.

Don’t believe me? The 55-year-old took to Instagram on a slow Summer Friday and turned up the heat from a Miami beach in case you had your doubts.

Donna D’Errico reclaims spot as Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard

That’s quite the heater for a slow Friday, huh?

Now, my first thought may have been yours, too …

To me, this is almost like an AI version of Donna D’Errico, right? Or maybe a mannequin. It’s a little jarring upon first glance, but maybe that’s just me?

Whatever. It’s still been a hell of a year for Donna here, who turned 55 back in March.

She’s joined OnlyFans in a natural move, wore her old stockings as a see-through dress earlier this month, and celebrated something called National Barbie Day back in March by going from red to pink.

But this one right here may immediately go to the top of the list. Donning the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit that turned her into a global icon on a slow-news Friday to declare she’s back?

Yeah, that’s called knowing how to play the game. Some play checkers, but Donna D’Errico plays chess.

“My favorite lifeguard,” one fan commented.

Amen. Donna is here and she ain’t going anywhere, any time soon.