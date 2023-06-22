San Jose State Swimmer, Labeled The ‘Olivia Dunne Of The Pool’ & Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard, Parties With Model Mom

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi — labeled the ‘Olivia Dunne of the Pool’ and summer’s hottest lifeguard — left the pool earlier this week for a little street party.

Essentially, Dragoi decided enough was enough with all the Florida rain and decided to hit up a Miami party with who internet sleuths believe is her Romania model mom, Lucy.

The two sent out a couple Instagram heaters after the big night.

Andreea Dragoi is coming for Olivia Dunne

Andreea Dragoi burst onto the college influencer scene late last year, but all was quiet until last week.

That’s when our rising junior decided to spend her summer down in Florida as the hottest lifeguard you’ll find.

She announced her new position with a fire TikTok that sent fans into a tailspin.

Since then Andreea has been fighting the nonstop Florida rain, which explains why she decided to ditch the pool for a downtown party.

The San Jose State swimmer came out of nowhere last Christmas as a relatively unknown sophomore from Romania. While other outlets were declaring her “the next Olivia Dunne,” we had to investigate.

Right on cue, Joe Kinsey was all over the case:

While Dragoi is well behind in social media followers (36.4k Instagram), compared to Dunne’s 6.4 million TikTok followers, the kinesiology, sport management and psychology major seems to have all the intangibles to go on a massive social media run during 2023.

Dragoi’s Instagram content production level is high. She has a beauty queen background as she currently holds the Miss California U.S. Nation crown. Then there’s this swimming thing that will continue to create headlines through the winter when tabloids tend to get desperate for content angles.

Winter is over and summer is here — and so is lifeguard Andreea Dragoi and mom Lucy.

And if you think she’s NOT the Olivia Dunne of the Pool, think again.

That above story from Joe was written in December when Andreea had a measly 36k Instagram followers. Here we are six months later, and that number has already doubled.

Buckle up and throw on a life jacket — Andreea Dragoi is here.