Donna D’Errico Turns Her Stockings Into A See-Through Dress

Say what you want to about Donna D’Errico, but when she decided to join her fellow 50-something former Baywatch star Carmen Electra by jumping on the OnlyFans money train, she went all in.

Less than a year ago, after receiving some hate for posting bikini pics on Instagram, she made the announcement that she would be creating exclusive content. She said at the time, with a picture of herself brushing her teeth in a bikini, “Here’s me brushing my teeth in a bikini. And since everyone else is on there now what the hell I made an OnlyFans lol.”

Donna D’Errico in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by OGUT/Star Max/GC Images)

D’Errico has been all gas, no brakes since that announcement. She’s rocking much more than bikinis these days while promoting her subscription-based content. Or much less depending on how you look at it.

If her haters hated bikinis they probably aren’t fans of the lingerie she breaks out on occasion. And all of the bikinis and lingerie are tame compared to what she debuted on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old showed that you don’t have to throw out your old stockings just because they might have gotten a few holes in them. You can instead, do as she has done, and repurpose those old stockings.

D’Errico turned her old stockings into a see-through dress that she then made some OnlyFans content out of it. She said of the new look, “Nothing, just slaying in my repurposed stockings, feeling good and giving zero cares.”

“Feeling *fire emoji* and ready to conquer whatever comes my way.”

Former Baywatch Star Donna D’Errico Understands The Content Game

It’s a look designed not just to repurpose stockings, but to grab attention. It’s clear with the tens of thousands of likes that D’Errico was able to do that.

I’m not sure how one goes about turning an old stocking into a see-through dress, but if you’ve got a little free time on your hands it can be figured out.

And if you’re in the business of creating content, like D’Errico is, then it might be worth your time. If you’re looking for a new look to grab dinner in this probably isn’t it.