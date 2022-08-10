Baywatch Star Follows Carmen Electra By Joining OnlyFans

Another day, another celebrity hopping on the OnlyFans money train. This time it’s former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico. The 54-year-old is following in the footsteps of another 50-something former Baywatch star.

A few months ago Carmen Electra went viral when she joined the subscription based platform. She had just reached her 50th birthday.

Electra made her announcement with a hype video that she captioned, “My OnlyFans page has launched. Come watch me be the boss woman I am!”

Much like her former co-star, D’Errico hasn’t lost much off of her fastball either. However, her OnlyFans announcement was a little more low key.

D’Errico made her announcement earlier this week from an Instagram Story, “Here’s me brushing my teeth in a bikini. And since everyone else is on there now what the hell I made an OnlyFans lol.”

Instagram Story/ Donna D’Errico

If you’re not on OnlyFans you’re not trying

D’Errico might be best known for her work on Baywatch and her appearance as Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in September of 1995.

A look at the model/actresses IMBD page reveals she hasn’t stopped working since bursting onto the scene those many years ago. Her time in a red one-piece in the late 90s as Donna Marco helped launch an acting career that is still going strong.

D’Errico had two movies come out in 2021 and another in 2022. I’m guessing that not many people have seen those movies, but the fact that she’s still acting impressive nonetheless.

Her decision to join OnlyFans in her 50s is just the latest addition to an already impressive resume. Only a small group of people can say they’ve done the things she’s been able to do throughout her career and I didn’t even mention her marriage to Nikki Sixx.