Paige Spiranac Rival McKenzie Graham Launches Content Attack On World’s Top Golf Influencer

It appears Gen Z has a legitimate answer to Paige Spiranac and in the form of McKenzie Graham, a golf influencer who is skyrocketing up the ranks.

While Graham has been hovering on the scene for the last year, she took a major step towards world golf influencer domination over the weekend when she set off a shock & awe campaign via a two-photo bikini photo dump that has many asking if we’re looking at the next great American golf influencer.

In the post where she’s modeling swimwear for PQ Swim, the heir apparent (she has just 157k IG followers, but that’s rising quickly) to Spiranac’s throne writes, “Never let your head hang down unless it’s to admire your boots.”

And with that black lace bikini series, we have a legitimate ballgame.

As it has been with other contenders to Paigeviews’ crown, it’s going to come down to whether McKenzie, who hails from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, wants to climb that mountain and lead the golf-influencing world or if she wants to go in a different direction.

Spiranac turned 30 this year. Her fans are getting older, they’re losing a step and Gen Z is gaining new college graduates by the day and those graduates are going to need golf clubs, they’re going to need influenced on where they should be playing, staying, and drinking.

Now we have Graham, who, in November, signed a modeling deal with an agency out of Europe, seemingly ready to go. Last week, we got a taste of her influencing game.

“Golfed at a beautiful course in North Carolina this past weekend! Loving my fit from @badbirdiegolf ⛳️ Use my code MCKENZIE15 for 15% off,” Graham wrote on Instagram for a post showing her in golf gear.

It’s a start.

The pressure for these influencers starts to mount when they realize just how much work it’s going to take to keep the algorithm humming along. Add in a relationship with NASCAR Xfinity driver Leland Honeyman Jr. and there’s always the chance that McKenzie gets too busy for the influencer life.

Game on, Spiranac.