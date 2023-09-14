Paige Spiranac Is All In On Deion Sanders & Colorado Football

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders wasted no time getting under people’s skin when he arrived in Colorado. He flipped the Buffaloes roster and completely turned around a program with one win last season in a matter of months.

Coach Prime hasn’t sat back quietly as he’s done so either. He’s been himself, which some in the college ranks including some fellow head coaches, haven’t necessarily enjoyed all that much.

Head coach Deion Sanders greets players as they warm up before a game against Nebraska in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Most recently, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell decided to voice his opinion about Deion prior to their scheduled matchup this weekend in Boulder. His issue with the Colorado head coach? The fact that he wears sunglasses and hats during interviews.

No, seriously. Norvell said, “They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder.”

“I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.”

Well you better believe that they heard the comments in Boulder. And you better believe that Coach Prime is going to use it as extra motivation when the Rams pay the Buffaloes a visit on Saturday.

Not that he necessarily needs it, but Coach Prime has received the support of the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer, Paige Spiranac. The Colorado-native inserted herself into the conversation by coming to his defense.

After a brief rundown of how Deion has been able to turn around Colorado she got into a few things she knows all too well and has built her brand off of.

Paige Spiranac’s Got Coach Prime’s Back

“Prime’s coaching style is divisive. Because it’s different. And different is great,” Paige said. “He’s shaking things up. He’s not a robot like the other college coaches.”

She continued, “He has an opinion. He’s not afraid to speak his mind. And he thinks outside the box. And I am all in on that.”

What do you think of this CU football team? pic.twitter.com/rk5eXeWMIA — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 14, 2023

Paige nailed it here. That’s not surprising and neither is the fact that she’s all in on Coach Prime. She’s had to deal with much of the same things in the world of influencing.

Her style is divisive, it’s different, and it’s great. She’s not a robot and she loves to shake things up too. As with Deion Sanders, her results speak for themselves.

And before the haters come out of the woodwork to criticize Paige for hoping on the Colorado bandwagon after they started the season 2-0 and made their way into the Top 25, she was a supporter from day one.

Paige supported the move by Colorado when they first hired the former Jackson State University head coach. The only thing she questioned at the time was the naming of Shedeur as the starting quarterback right out of the gate.

Looking back that’s probably a move she no longer has an issue with. Shedeur has put up insane numbers during his first two games with Colorado.