Paige Spiranac thinks Deion Sanders was a great hire for Colorado, but she did have one problem with his introduction to the program.

The Instagram sensation weighed in on Sanders going to Boulder, and overall, she thinks it’s an amazing choice for the Buffaloes. However, naming his son Shedeur the starting QB before a single practice rep was a bit mind-boggling for her.

“What I don’t love is making your son the head quarterback? Not sure about that, but what do I know,” Spiranac told her fans late Monday afternoon.

What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/tLmw0C92U8 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 5, 2022

Paige Spiranac plus Deion Sanders might be the crossover event of the month.

Have there ever been two better names at OutKick coming together than Deion Sanders and Paige Spiranac? One is a legit superstar beloved by the masses and a great athlete. The other is Deion Sanders. What an incredible world we’re living in.

As for her analyzes, it’s hard to disagree with her. Deion Sanders came in, and pretty much told a chunk of the roster to get the hell out because he has his own players.

Tough? Yes. Fair? Yes. If there’s one thing you can’t say about Deion Sanders it’s that he’s not incredibly straightforward. You might not like what he says, but he doesn’t leave any room for doubt.

However, it’s rare in life anyone ever fully loves a situation, and this isn’t an exception to that rule. Spiranac, who used to be a college golfer prior to being an Instagram star, clearly thinks there should have been some kind of battle in practice.

Then again, Shedeur threw for 36 touchdowns and nearly 3,400 yards this season with Jackson State. The young man is a star, and would likely crush any current QB on Colorado’s roster.

Shedeur Sanders is coming with his dad Deion to Colorado. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All the way around, Spiranac’s breakdown was solid, and we might have to extend her a commentating role offer. Talking about some ratings that would definitely break the internet.